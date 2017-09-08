Sebastian Kaulitzki/shutterstockWhen it comes to height, being tall can be a mixed bag. Probably from a young age you were able to hit the height requirements for the Tilt-A-Whirl at the carnival, you were able to reach the hard-to-reach Crispix in the cereal aisle, and you probably could dunk a basketball because all tall people can dunk a basketball. On the downside, people probably said “How’s the weather up there?” to you occasionally, which can be a bummer.

However, the downsides may extend beyond teasing, as it turns out. According to CNN, a new study may point to a link between being tall and having a higher risk of developing blood clots.

The research, recently published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Genetics, found that blood clot risk was lowest in shorter women, and steadily increased proportionally with the subjects’ heights.

The findings may prove crucial in assessing people’s potential for developing the dangerous condition and how doctors can create a plan of action for prevention. Doctors already take into account your blood type when analyzing your potential risk for blood clots as certain blood types are more inclined to the condition.

“I think we should start to include height in risk assessment just as overweight,” says Dr. Bengt Zöller, the study’s lead author, although formal studies are needed to determine exactly how height interacts with inherited blood disorders and other conditions.”

According to the CDC, blood clots can lead to upwards of 100,000 deaths each year in the United States alone. On average, the United States is above the world average in both male and female height, according to The Telegraph.

Blood clots can escalate quickly, so it’s best to keep an eye out for the silent signs of the you might have a clot.

[Source: CNN]