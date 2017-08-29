Your nipples look scaly Serge Bloch for Reader's Digest If the skin of your nipple is suddenly dry, flaky, and scaly-looking, and spreads outward toward the areola and breast, this may be a sign of breast cancer. "A lot of people just have dry skin that goes away, but if you notice the scaling and it doesn't disappear, that's concerning," says Sharon Rosenbaum Smith, MD, a breast surgeon at Mount Sinai West in New York City. These are other secrets your breasts wish they could tell you.

Your breast turns red iStock/edenexposed Redness of the skin usually indicates some sort of infection, but when the affected area of the breast isn't tender or hot to the touch and continues to expand instead of disappearing, that's a red flag, says Dr. Rosenbaum Smith. "The redness may fluctuate from a light pink to a fiery red, but it will not look splotchy like a rash and it won't hurt to touch it," she says.

A swollen lymph node under your arm iStock/ChesiireCat "Some people notice a lump in the armpit area but don't feel any lump on the breast, so they don't think it's cancer. Unfortunately, it could still be breast cancer," says Dr. Rosenbaum Smith. A non-cancer lymph node that swells will feel tender to touch. A cancerous node is generally painless, firmer to the touch, and doesn't move around as much when you press on it, she says.

Bloody nipple discharge iStock/Zhenikeyev Spontaneous bloody discharge, meaning you don't have to squeeze the nipple to make it come out, is never normal, says Dr. Rosenbaum Smith. "You'll usually just see it appear on your nightshirt or bra, and that's definitely suspicious that it could be cancer," she says. The discharge also generally appears from only one breast. Any other discharge that appears when you squeeze either nipple is probably nothing to worry about, or stems from something that's not cancer, she says. These are other signs of cancer women tend to overlook.

Dimpling of the breast skin iStock/alvarez If your breasts develop dimples, you should see your doctor. Dr. Rosenbaum Smith suggests doing the following exam to check for dimples: Raise your left arm above your head. This causes the pectoral muscle to stretch. If you look down and see dimples appear, it's possibly a sign of trouble. "You have little fibers that connect up to the skin of the breast, and if you have cancer in there, it can pull in on those ligaments and cause dimpling," she says.

Your nipple retracts iStock/Melanie Braun If you were born with inverted nipples, in which they point inward instead of out, don't fret. But if your nipples have always faced outward and you start to notice them retracting in (and not popping back out), that can be cause for concern. "A good rule of thumb: any change in nipple appearance, bring it to your doctor's attention," says Dr. Rosenbaum Smith.

Your breasts change size iStock/YinYang Unexplained swelling or shrinkage of the breast, especially only on one side, is something to take note of, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Although it is common for some women to have asymmetric breasts, and breast size can fluctuate with age, pregnancy, or because of certain types of birth control, if it's something new, get it checked out.

You're a man and find a lump iStock/klaptoman Breast lumps can be cause for concern on a woman, but in many cases they're not cancerous. However, if you're man and notice a breast lump, go straight to your doctor, says Dr. Rosenbaum Smith. "A lump on a man is never normal," she says. "Most men think they can't get breast cancer so a lump isn't important, but it is."



