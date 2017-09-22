Alexander Prokopenko

When it comes to fighting cancer, post-diagnosis, it’s always best to leave it to the experts. People who pursue alternative treatments for their cancer have a mortality rate twice that of people who opt for the conventional route. Hopefully, you won’t be diagnosed with cancer in your lifetime, but increasing your odds of prevention with a healthy diet is always a great option, according to Men’s Health. (Indulging in the drink too much will increase your risk of this cancer.)

If you’re looking to prevent your risk of colorectal cancer, your best bet is to make sure your diet has plenty of foods high in Omega-3 fatty acids (here are the symptoms of colon cancer you don’t want to miss). New research published in the British Journal of Cancer took a look at the omega-3 and omega-6 levels of patients with colorectal cancer and found that the patients with the best survival rates had noticeably higher ratios of omega-3 fatty acids in their systems.

The researchers posit that the omega-3s play a role in halting the spread of cancer cells. Additionally, there’s evidence to point toward higher omega-6 levels causing lower survival rates. The American Cancer Society predicts that there will be 50,260 deaths from colorectal cancer in 2017.

According to Healthline, the best place to turn for your omega-3 fatty acids might just be the sea, as nine of their 12 recommended high omega-3 foods are of the fishy variety. Your best bets include: mackerel (4107mg/serving), salmon (4023mg/serving), herring (3181mg/serving), oysters (565mg/serving), sardines (2205mg/serving), anchovies (951mg/serving), and caviar (1086mg/serving). If fish isn’t your bag, give one of these seven non-finned foods a go.

[Source: Men’s Health]