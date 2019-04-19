Skip links
Do you live in the Nicest Place in America?

Conditions

A Five-Year-Old Died from Cancer—But Not Before Writing an Unforgettable Obituary

Makayla Tendall

“Funerals are sad. I want five bouncy houses.”

5 Year Old Died from CancerCourtesy Matthias Family, Kelsey Kremer/The Register/USA Today Network
Garrett loved superheroes almost as much as he loved his family and friends.

In September 2017, four-year-old Garrett Michael Matthias was diagnosed with a rare cancer. For ten months, he endured brutal chemo­therapy and radiation for embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, but he never lost his sense of humor. People who said goodbye to him with “See you later, alligator” were often taken aback by Garrett’s standard response: “See ya later, suckas!” When his parents, Ryan and Emilie Matthias, found out he was terminal, they started writing down his thoughts on life and death. Garrett died on July 6, 2018. Five days later, the Des Moines Register ran the family’s unusual paid obituary, which was written almost entirely in Garrett’s own words and is featured below. His words will make you laugh, cry, or maybe even both. Meet some more incredible parents who are fighting to end childhood cancer for good.

5 Year Old Died from CancerCourtesy Matthias Family, Kelsey Kremer/The Register/USA Today Network

5 Year Old Died from Cancer, ObituaryDes Moines Register (July 11, 2018), Copyright © 2018 by Gannett-Community Publishing. All rights reserved.

Garrett did have a Viking funeral, complete with snow cones and bouncy houses. His story has inspired a children’s book called Dirty, Stupid, Cancer! Read on for these powerful parenting lessons we can all learn from children with cancer.

Originally Published on sitename.com
Originally Published in Reader's Digest
From The Des Moines Register

Des Moines Register (July 11, 2018), Copyright © 2018 by Gannett-Community Publishing. All rights reserved.