Skip links
Do you live in the Nicest Place in America?

Conditions

The 12 Most Recognizable Signs of Gluten Intolerance

Tracy Middleton

Up to 13 percent of the U.S. population has trouble digesting gluten, even though they don't have celiac disease. Could you be one of them?

bread glutenGaliyah Assan/Shutterstock

Your best friend recently gave up gluten—and so did your aunt, a co-worker, and your old college roommate. None of them have been diagnosed with a convincing reason to make this move—like celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder where eating gluten permanently damages the small intestine, for example. Still, they all say they believe that they’re gluten intolerant and that they feel better when they don’t eat the stuff. Could there be something to it—and should you consider giving up gluten too?

Celiac disease affects about one in 100 people, according to the Celiac Disease Foundation. People with the autoimmune condition can’t digest gluten, a protein in wheat, rye, and barley, says Dr. Rabia De Latour, MD, a gastroenterologist at NYU School of Medicine. And according to recent research published in The Psychiatric Quarterly and Gastroenterology, 0.5 to 13 percent of the population could have non-celiac gluten intolerance (NCGS), a milder form of the disease.

Although these peoples’ small intestines don’t become damaged in the same ways as those with celiac disease, gluten-sensitive individuals can still experience similar symptoms, says De Latour.

To diagnose celiac disease, doctors rely on blood tests and endoscopy, which can reveal inflammation in the small intestine. Just keep in mind that going gluten-free before being tested for celiac disease can prevent diagnosis, according to the advocacy group Beyond Celiac, so if you’re considering testing, have it done before you alter your diet.

There’s no test for NCGS, although researchers in Italy recently discovered a biomarker for gluten intolerance which could one day help create one. For now, “It’s a diagnosis of exclusion,” explains De Latour. If your doctor rules out celiac disease, IBS, and other gut disorders that can cause the symptoms below, you may be advised to completely eliminate gluten from your diet to see if that helps. Cut out gluten and still feel crummy? Talk to your doctor to see if it could be one of these other sneaky conditions that mimic gluten intolerance.

Bloating

If you have a hard time digesting gluten, your stomach can swell and feel tender, says Dr. De Latour. Of course, chronic gut disorders like IBS can also cause bloating, as can hormones and eating certain gassy foods (looking at you, brussels sprouts). But if your abdomen regularly feels swollen and sore, especially if you’ve been eating a lot of gluten-containing foods, mention it to your doctor, as this is one of the gluten intolerance symptoms to be on the lookout for.

Abdominal pain

Roughly 83 percent of people with a gluten sensitivity report feeling abdominal pain after eating gluten, according to studies published in BMC Medicine and the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. If you suspect you’re among them, Dr. De Latour suggests keeping a food journal. Write down everything you eat, and any abdominal cramping you have (as well as any other issues.) “The goal is to see which foods are more likely to trigger symptoms,” she says.

Brain fog

Gluten sensitivity effects more than the gut. Many people with the condition report feeling “brain fog.” They may have lapses in memory, or be unable to find the right words when they’re speaking, says Dr. De Latour. The good news: Recent research reveals that mild deficiencies in memory, attention, and how quickly you problem-solve—actually improve over the first year of going gluten-free (provided you’re sensitive). Of course, gluten intolerance isn’t the only reason you might find yourself forgetful, so also consider these other causes of a muddy mind.

Fatigue

You regularly clock eight hours between the sheets but still feel exhausted the next day—what gives? Research indicates that people with gluten sensitivity often have a lack of energy. In patients with celiac disease, malnutrition and anemia are the likely causes of sluggishness because the gut isn’t properly absorbing nutrients. That doesn’t explain why people with NCGS experience fatigue, but Dr. De Latour sees it in patients all the time. “Many people with a gluten sensitivity report being so tired they have trouble getting through the day.”

Constipation and diarrhea

Everyone’s bowels get out of whack once in a while, but significant changes to your number twos can be one of the gluten intolerance symptoms to flag to your doctor. Research shows that more than half of people with a gluten sensitivity regularly experience diarrhea, while about 25 percent get blocked up. Loose bowels can also signal these other gut disorders.

stomach painCat Box/Shutterstock

Headaches

A recent review of 40 studies found that people with celiac disease and gluten sensitivities may be more prone to migraines than people without these conditions. Migraine is characterized by throbbing head pain, usually located on one side of the head. Sufferers often report feeling nausea, and being sensitive to light and sound, says the National Headache Foundation. In many cases, symptoms are so debilitating that they make day-to-day activities difficult. If you get the skull-crushers and are looking for ways to ease the pain, these remedies are proven to help.

Unintentional weight loss

Patients with celiac disease often lose weight because their small intestine is so damaged that it can’t absorb nutrients, explains Dr. De Latour. This isn’t the case for people with NCGS, but gluten-sensitive people still may notice some weight loss. Often, people may limit their diet because they’re afraid of the pain that comes after eating certain foods, and this can cause them to lose weight, says Dr. De Latour.

Depression

Feeling blue and moody once in a while is just part of being human. But if you feel down or anxious all the time, it might be worth looking at your diet. A 2014 study published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics found that gluten-intolerant subjects reported increased depression after just three days of eating gluten. It makes sense: After all, emerging research shows that gut disorders and anxiety could share this surprising link.

Pins and needles

Numbness, tingling, or pain, particularly in the hands and feet, is one of the gluten intolerance symptoms that can be caused by gluten sensitivity, according to the Celiac Disease Foundation. The condition, known as peripheral neuropathy, is caused by nerve damage in these areas. Researchers believe the anti-gluten antibodies some people produce in response to gluten consumption are to blame. Following a strict gluten-free diet could help prevent, delay, or treat the painful sensations.

Joint pain

When people with celiac disease eat gluten, it triggers body-wide inflammation which can cause serious problems outside the gut, including fibromyalgia-like joint pain, according to the Arthritis Foundation. In one 2012 study, 11 percent of patients with NCGS reported sore, achy joints. Clinical trials are now underway to see how widespread the symptom may be among people sensitive to gluten.

Dry skin

Scientific studies haven’t confirmed this one, but many people with NCGS report having dry skin, rashes, acne, and eczema. It’s important to note that these skin issues are different from dermatitis herpetiformis (DH), a condition commonly seen in celiac sufferers. DH is characterized by chronic rashes and red, liquid-filled blisters. The bumps most often appear on the forearms near the elbows, as well as on knees and buttocks, and along the hairline, according to the Celiac Disease Foundation.

Infertility

Studies demonstrate a strong link between celiac disease and unexplained infertility. The research isn’t as clear when it comes to NCGS (though the authors of a 2015 study suggest that the link might exist). Still, Dr. De Latour says you shouldn’t be too concerned about this one. If you’re having difficulties getting pregnant, reproductive disorders are more likely to blame. If you are gluten-sensitive, these are the 12 things that happen to your body when you go gluten-free.

Originally Published on sitename.com

Tracy Middleton
Tracy Middleton is an experienced health and wellness journalist and is passionate about fitness, eating well, and coffee.

Healthy Eating

7 Conditions You Might Be Mistaking for Gluten Intolerance

Clare Varellas

Do you blame gluten for feeling gassy, tired, or achy? You might be overlooking another health issue with similar symptoms.

What is gluten intolerance?

istock/TARIK KIZILKAYA

With all the talk of gluten-free diets, it’s easy to attribute your headaches, fatigue, and gastrointestinal issues to eating gluten: a set of glue-like proteins found in grains. One in 133 people cannot consume gluten because of celiac disease, an inherited autoimmune disorder, according to the University of Chicago Celiac Disease Center. But only one in 56 people with celiac disease-related symptoms actually have it. It’s more likely that gluten intolerance symptoms may actually be the result of another food intolerance or digestive disorder. While some scientists have acknowledged the existence of a form of non-celiac gluten intolerance, such a disorder has not yet been widely accepted, and even the scientist who originally proposed gluten sensitivity can’t pinpoint a cause for the condition, Forbes.com reported. If you think you have a gluten sensitivity, check out the conditions below and talk to your doctor before you start cutting whole-grain carbs out of your life for no good reason. These are the 11 most common celiac disease symptoms.

First, consider getting tested to rule out celiac disease

istock/leszekglasner

Celiac disease symptoms include gas, bloating, weight loss, and exhaustion, according to WebMD. If one of her clients complains of one or more of these, Chicago-based registered dietitian Renee Clerkin recommends doing an official test (if they haven’t already completed one). The immune response to gluten in celiac patients produces antibodies that damage the interior of the small intestine, which affects a patient’s ability to absorb nutrients from food and can affect the risk for serious health issues if left untreated. Patients receive a blood test soon after they’ve eaten gluten to detect these antibodies; a doctor confirms a diagnosis with a biopsy to make sure the antibodies are present. If you’re diagnosed with celiac disease, the only current treatment is to stick to a completely gluten-free diet. If you’re not diagnosed with celiac disease, consider whether one of the following health problems might be to blame for gluten intolerance-like symptoms.

Wheat allergy

istock/Victoria Avvacumova

If you don’t have celiac disease, it might also be a good idea to get tested for a wheat allergy, which could cause a wide variety of reactions, including inflammation, headaches, and diarrhea, according to Mayo Clinic. Gluten is often found in wheat, but it’s important to check whether it’s all wheat products, rather than just the gluten in them, to which your body might be reacting. Doctors do this through measuring levels of IgE (immunoglobulin E) antibodies in the bloodstream after consumption of wheat, which would be released were you allergic. New York-based registered dietitian Tamara Duker Freuman says wheat allergies are “exceedingly rare”—they occur in less than half a percent of adults.

FODMAP sensitivity

istock/Anaiz777

If you’ve confirmed you’re experiencing neither celiac disease nor a wheat allergy, your symptoms could be due to a sensitivity to other foods. Much more common than gluten intolerance is a reaction to FODMAPs: fructose, lactose, fructans, galactans, and polyols. FODMAPS, which are found in fruits, dairy, wheat, legumes, and sweeteners, are all sugars or sugar-related molecules that your body might have trouble digesting. In fact, Freuman says that many of her patients who have removed gluten from their diets and have felt better have actually been experiencing a fructan intolerance, or an intolerance for certain types of carbohydrates in wheat, garlic, and onion. When they remove the wheat in an attempt to keep gluten out of their diet, they feel better, even though it’s not the gluten that’s causing the problem at all. Testing for fructan intolerance and sensitivities to other foods is more difficult. Though you may be able to take an initial blood test, a lot of the process of narrowing down the foods you’re sensitive to will be trial and error. Consider taking these steps to see whether a FODMAP intolerance could be making you sick.

Crohn’s disease

istock/AJ_Watt

Like celiac patients, people with Crohn’s disease, an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the lining of the digestive tract, might experience inflammation, diarrhea, and weight loss, according to Helen Rasmussen, an instructor at the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. If your doctor thinks you may have Crohn’s disease, he or she will complete a blood test, colonoscopy, endoscopy, or scan of your abdomen. However, Crohn’s, too, is a rare disease, affecting only 58 out of every 100,000 individuals under 20 and 241 out of every 100,000 adults over 20, according to a study published by scientists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the journal Digestive Diseases and Sciences. Here are 7 common stomach pains and what they mean.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

istock/adavino

You’re more likely to have irritable bowel syndrome, marked by bloating, gas, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, than almost any of these other conditions. According to Freuman, IBS is extremely common: It affects 10 to 20 percent of the American population. IBS is usually a chronic condition that acts up when the muscle contractions in the walls of your intestines that move food from your stomach to your rectum are stronger and last longer than usual, producing abnormal gas and diarrhea. If you’re experiencing IBS symptoms, it might be time to consult your doctor about making certain dietary changes to eliminate high-gas foods and FODMAPs, taking medication, or making other lifestyle changes. You can also try these tips to relieve IBS naturally.

Colitis

istock/wundervisuals

While gluten causes damage to the small intestine in people with celiac, colitis is inflammation of the large intestine, or colon. Like celiac disease, it can cause abdominal pain, bloating, and diarrhea, but it’s also accompanied by bloody stools, dehydration, and fever, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. If you have abdominal pain and dark-colored stools that persist no matter what you eat, a medical provider can conduct a colonoscopy or a CT or MRI scan of your abdomen to check for colitis.

Lyme disease

istock/9nong

The fatigue, muscle aches, and headaches associated with celiac disease could also indicate Lyme disease, an infectious disease transmitted to humans primarily by ticks. Signs that it could be Lyme and not a gluten issue: the presence of a “bull’s-eye” rash that disappears after four weeks and is followed by symptoms of fatigue, chills, fever, and achiness. If you suspect Lyme disease, see a doctor right away. The earlier you can get treatment, the better. Don’t miss these tips to prevent tick bites and Lyme disease.

Cystic fibrosis

istock/champja

When you think of cystic fibrosis, you probably think of respiratory symptoms, but difficulty with bowel movements and weight loss can also affect CF patients. The genetic disease causes persistent lung infections, making it difficult to breathe. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, more than 75 percent of people with cystic fibrosis are diagnosed by age 2, so if you have it you’ve probably been experiencing lung issues for a while. Talk to your doctor if you or a child you know might have the disease to learn about treatment options.

Originally Published on sitename.com

Reader Interactions