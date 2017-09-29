Content continues below ad

Your backpack style

Backpacks get a bad rap when it comes to causing back pain, but it's not the back pack that's to blame. Instead, it is how many people wear backpacks and all of the unnecessary stuff they fill them with, Tindel says. "Always wear it on both shoulders, and make sure that it comes with a waist band that you fasten which will take the weight off of your back. Make sure everything in your back pack is 100 percent necessary. "Some kids carry around lots of extra books, devices and supplies that they don't really need which just increases the load," he says.