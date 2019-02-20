If You Score Above 30 on This Test, You Might Be a Psychopath

Do you dare take the challenge?

ESB Professional/Shutterstock

For most of us, the word “psychopath” drums up scary mental images of a serial killer or fictional villain. But the true psychopath could be someone in your day-to-day life. In fact, research shows that most psychopaths enjoy normal, everyday things like drinking black coffee and listening to rap music. So, how can you tell the psycho from the average Sue or Sam?

There is a somewhat scientific way to find out if you’re dealing with a psychopath—or if you are one yourself. Created by Canadian psychologist Dr. Robert D. Hare in the 1970s, the Hare Psychopathy Checklist asks 20 questions that hone in on your true nature. Professionals use it to assess cases of psychopathy, and it has even been described as “the single best predictor of violent behavior currently available,” Curiosity reports. Find out if you live in the U.S. state with the most psychopaths.

Before you get carried away, though, keep in mind you cannot officially diagnose yourself or someone you know as a psychopath with this test alone. Trust us, you’ll be better off leaving that to the professionals.

That said, here’s how to score the test, according to Business Insider: “On each criterion, the subject is ranked on a 3-point scale: (0 = item does not apply, 1 = item applies somewhat, 2 = item definitely applies). The scores are summed to create a rank of zero to 40. Anyone who scores 30 and above is probably a psycho.” Also, if you like your coffee black, you’re probably a psychopath.

Without further ado, here are the infamous 20 questions:

– Do you exhibit glib and superficial charm?

– Do you have a grandiose (exaggeratedly high) estimation of self?

– Do you have a constant need for stimulation?

– Are you a pathological liar?

– Are you cunning and manipulative?

– Do you have lack of remorse or guilt?

– Do you have shallow affect (superficial emotional responsiveness)?

– Are you callous, and do you lack empathy?

– Do you have a parasitic lifestyle?

– Do you have poor behavioral controls?

– Are you sexually promiscuous?

– Did you display early behavior problems?

– Do you lack realistic long-term goals?

– Are you overly impulsive?

– Are you irresponsible?

– Do you fail to accept responsibility for own actions?

– Have you had many short-term marital relationships?

– Do you have a history of juvenile delinquency?

– Have you experienced a revocation of conditional release?

– Do you display criminal versatility?

How did you do? If the results left you concerned about yourself or someone else, look out for these other signs of a psychopath everyone should know.

[Source: Curiosity]