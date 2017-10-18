Baking Soda EKramar/Shutterstock Baking soda is an alkaline and will neutralize acids that irritate the canker sore; it also helps kill bacteria to help your sore heal quickly. For this canker sore remedy, try this home remedy: Rinse your mouth with a solution of 1 teaspoon baking soda in 1/2 cup of warm water. Try out these other Baking soda is an alkaline and will neutralize acids that irritate the canker sore; it also helps kill bacteria to help your sore heal quickly. For this canker sore remedy, try this home remedy: Rinse your mouth with a solution of 1 teaspoon baking soda in 1/2 cup of warm water. Try out these other brilliant ways to fix things with baking soda

Aloe MK photograp55/Shutterstock Known as the "first-aid plant," aloe vera gel can speed healing and offer soothing pain relief. Dry the canker sore area with a cotton swab, then slice an aloe leaf. With a clean spoon, dab a bit of the gel directly on the sore. Repeat as often as necessary. Aloe is also one of the most effective cold sore remedies.

Milk of Magnesia Billion Photos/Shutterstock Sip a small amount and use it as a mouth rinse, making sure to rinse the canker sore itself. This canker sore remedy takes advantage of milk of magnesia's antacid properties, neutralizing the acids in the mouth that cause your canker sore to sting. You can also dab milk of magnesia directly on the canker sore with a cotton swab 3 to 4 times a day; one variation of this cure mixes a teaspoon of milk of magnesia with a teaspoon of Benedryl liquid allergy medicine.

Content continues below ad

Tea Bags Happy cake Happy cafe/Shutterstock Tea is an alkaline, so it will neutralize acids that irritate the sore; tea also contains compounds that may help relieve pain. Apply a damp tea bag to the canker sore for five minutes to feel some relief. Tea bags are one of many canker sore remedies, but do you also know these benefits of black tea?

Sage Viktory Panchenko/Shutterstock Sage kills bacteria and viruses, and contains compounds that reduce inflammation. Steep 2 teaspoons of dried sage in a cup of boiling water, covered. Let cool and use as a mouth rinse 2 or 3 times a day; for an effective canker sore remedy, make sure to swish the tea in the area of your mouth with the canker sore. Follow this guide to keeping your herbs fresh.

Hydrogen Peroxide Shablon/Shutterstock Hydrogen peroxide is a strong disinfectant and will protect your canker sore from becoming infected. Use hydrogen peroxide the same way you would use mouthwash, making sure not to swallow any of the liquid. Or try making a disinfecting mouth-rinse treatment by combining 1/4 cup hydrogen peroxide, 1/4 cup water, 1 teaspoon baking soda, and 1 teaspoon salt. The baking soda is an alkaline, which provides extra relief by neutralizing acids. Hydrogen peroxide and salt will both help the sore to heal. Did you know of these 17 unusual uses for hydrogen peroxide.

Content continues below ad

Antacids R. MACKAY PHOTOGRAPHY,-LLC/Shutterstock Munch a chewable Pepto-Bismol, Tums, or Rolaids tablet or put it on the sore and allow it to dissolve. The pain you feel from a canker sore is caused by acids and digestive enzymes eating into the tissue in the sore, and the tablets will neutralize the acids to help cure the sore. Check the label for dosage directions.

Licorice Tea Spafra/Shutterstock Sold in most health-food stores, licorice tea is an excellent home remedy to treat and eliminate canker sores. Use one tea bag per cup of boiling water and step, covered for 10 minutes, then drink.

Salt Water Alexeysun/Shutterstock Rinse your mouth with salt water for 30 seconds to help your canker sore heal. Higher concentrations of sodium chloride draw water from surrounding tissues by osmosis, which helps heal abscesses and open wounds such as canker sores.

Content continues below ad

Vitamin E Farion_O/Shutterstock Cut open a vitamin E capsule and squeeze a bit of the liquid onto the sore. The oil will coat the sore to help protect it from infection and help it cure it more quickly. Check out these other benefits of vitamin E.