Constipation remedy: Sesame seeds iStockphoto/Thinkstock The oily composition of sesame seeds works to moisturize the intestines, which can help if dry stools are a problem and provide constipation relief. Add the seeds to cereals or salads for crunch, or pulverize them in a coffee grinder and sprinkle on food like a seasoning. These are the surprising reasons that you're constipated.

Constipation remedy: Molasses iStock/Thinkstock One tablespoon of blackstrap molasses before bed should help ease your constipation by morning. Blackstrap molasses is boiled and concentrated three times, so it has significant vitamins and minerals; magnesium in particular will help you achieve constipation relief. This is the science behind why you can never poop on vacation.

Constipation remedy: Fiber Martin Poole/Thinkstock Fiber acts like a pipe cleaner, scrubbing food and waste particles from your digestive tract and soaking up water. It adds bulk to your stool, giving the muscles of your GI tract something to grab on to, so they can keep food moving along. Aim for 20 to 35 grams of fiber a day to stay regular. Foods particularly high in fiber include bran cereals, beans, lentils, oatmeal, almonds, barley, many vegetables, and fresh and dried fruits. If you're constipated and taking in additional fiber, be sure to drink more water than usual to keep your stool soft and easy to pass. Try these ways to get more fiber into your diet without even trying.

Constipation remedy: Mint or ginger tea iStock/Thinkstock Mint and ginger are both proven home remedies to help alleviate a slew of digestive problems. Peppermint contains menthol, which has an antispasmodic effect that relaxes the muscles of the digestive tract. Ginger is a "warming" herb that causes the inside of the body to generate more heat; herbalists say this can help speed up sluggish digestion. In tea, the hot water will also stimulate digestion and provide constipation relief. Dandelion tea is also a gentle laxative and detoxifier. Check out these other amazing health benefits of tea.

Content continues below ad

Constipation remedy: Healthy fats iStock/Thinkstock Olive oil, nuts, and avocados all contain healthy fats, which can help lubricate your intestines and ease constipation. A salad with fiber-rich leafy greens and a simple olive oil dressing, a small handful of nuts, or a tablespoon of natural nut butter on fruit or toast are good options. Even if you're watching your weight, healthy fats are necessary for basic body functions; they are very satiating to keep you satisfied with less. These are other extraordinary benefits of using olive oil.

Constipation remedy: Lemon water iStock/Thinkstock The citric acid in lemon juice acts as a stimulant to your digestive system and can help flush toxins from your body providing constipation relief. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a glass of water every morning, or add lemon to tea; you may find that the refreshingly tart water not only acts as a natural remedy to your constipation but also that it helps you drink more water each day, which will improve your long-term digestion. Read up on these other insane health benefits of drinking lemon water.

Constipation remedy: Coffee iStock/Thinkstock Coffee can stimulate your colon and speed up your trip to the bathroom. Other hot drinks work too: Herbal tea or a cup of hot water with a little lemon juice (a natural laxative) or honey may stimulate your colon as well. Coffee is also a diuretic, however, so make sure to keep drinking water or your constipation could become worse.

Constipation remedy: Raisins iStock/Thinkstock High in fiber, raisins also contain tartaric acid, which has a laxative effect. In one study, doctors determined that panelists who ate 4 1/2 ounces of raisins (one small box) per day had their digested food make it through the digestive track in half the time it took other subjects who did not. Cherries and apricots are also rich in fiber and can help kick your constipation. Eat these fruits with a bowl of yogurt for the added benefits of gut-soothing probiotics.

Content continues below ad

Constipation remedy: Prunes iStock/Thinkstock These fiber-rich fruits are a go-to home remedy for getting your digestion back on track. Three prunes have 3 grams of fiber, and they also contain a compound that triggers the intestinal contraction that makes you want to go. Another great dried fruit choice is figs, which may not cause as much bloating as prunes.

Constipation remedy: Castor oil iStock/Thinkstock This home remedy for constipation has been handed down for generations. One of the primary uses for castor oil is as a laxative; take 1 to 2 teaspoons on an empty stomach and you should see results in about 8 hours. Why? A component in the oil breaks down into a substance that stimulates your large and small intestines.