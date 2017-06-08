7 Home Remedies to Combat Shortness of Breath

Content continues below ad

Or purse your lips

Antonio Guillem/shutterstock

Another way to get breathing under control while relaxng is pursed lip breathing, explains Dr. Maker-Clark: Relax your neck and shoulders and breathe in through your nose for two counts. Then barely part your lips (like you're getting ready to whistle) and push the air out slowly and gently for four counts. "Pursed lip breathing can release air that's been trapped in your lungs. It's especially great if you're lifting objects or climbing stairs," she says.