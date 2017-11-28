Drink up 2shrimpS/ShutterstockIt's summer, so of course you're staying on top of your fluids. If not, here are some clever ways to stay hydrated. And remember: Dehydration is a universal headache trigger, says Noah Rosen, MD, director of Northwell Health's Headache Center in Great Neck, NY. Unfortunately by the time you realize you are thirsty, it's too late."A good rule in hand is to drink half your body weight in ounces of fluid daily; for example, a 120-pound person should drink 60 ounces of water," he says.

Don't skip meals graletta Bojan Milinkov/ShutterstockEat regularly scheduled meals. "Skipping a meal is probably worse than most food triggers when it comes to headache causes," Dr. Rosen says. In fact, just skipping breakfast leads to all kinds of health troubles. It's easy to forget to eat when you are on the run, but staying one step ahead of headaches involves some planning. Make sure to have snacks or meal replacement bars on hand for those crazy, hectic days. Need to know how to treat a migraine? Try one of these 10 remedies.

Pace yourself at happy hour Fabrizio Misson/ShutterstockHangover headaches can be brutal, says Brian M. Grosberg, MD, director of the Hartford Healthcare Headache Center in Hartford, CT. "If teetotalling is not an option, space out your adult beverages and/or eat high-fat foods so that the absorption of alcohol is delayed and the effects of the hangover are blunted." Never drink on an empty stomach either as that is a recipe for disaster, he warns. These are the 6 things that practically guarantee a hangover.

Premedicate before you hit the gym Pressmaster/ShutterstockIf exercise is a headache trigger for you, taking an over-the counter non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug may before you hit the gym may help you derive the many benefits of regular exercise minus the risk of headache, Dr. Grosberg says. Always talk to your doctor before adding or changing your current medication routine.

Be proactive when traveling Art_Photo/ShutterstockThe hassle of travel—not to mention any jet lag—can certainly trigger headaches, Dr. Grosberg says. "If you know that you tend to arrive at your destination with a headache, take steps to reduce this risk." Some triggers are controllable, he says. "If skipping meals, losing sleep or not drinking enough fluid are headache triggers for you, make extra sure you avoid them when traveling as this will reduce your overall headache trigger burden," Dr. Grosberg says. In other words, control what you can. "You can't control altitude, barometric pressure or flight delays but you can pack meals or snacks and make sure you drink enough water."

Practice headache-safe sex - Pressmaster/ShutterstockSome people do experience headaches before or with orgasm, Dr. Grosberg says. These headaches are typically considered overexertion headaches and may also occur with heavy-duty exercise. "Certain positions may increase this risk and should be avoided," he says. These are often highly individualized, but paying attention to patterns may help identify safer positions. "Slowing the pace of sexual intercourse can also improve sex-related headache."

Choose odor-free cleaning agents Ivanna Grigorova/ShutterstockStrong fumes can cause headaches for many. The list of potential offenders is a lengthy one—oven fumes, insect sprays, cleaning products, paint, to name just a few. "Choose odorless, fragrance-free, and "green" products when you can to lower risk of headache when you are doing household chores. "Even natural fragrances can precipitate a headache," says Chloe Jo Davis, a New York City eco-living expert and the founder of the GirlieGirlArmy. "Choosing and using fragrance-free products will make a big difference in your headaches if you are sensitive to fumes."

Move it VTT Studio/ShutterstockBeing a couch potato sets you up for headaches, according to a study out of Sweden. When researchers looked at 43,770 people with recurrent headaches and migraines, they found that physical inactivity was the strongest lifestyle factor associated with headaches. "Everyone can do something physical every day," Dr. Grosberg says. "Start slowly and find an exercise that works for you to improve your overall health and reduce headache risk."

Talk to your gynecologist Africa Studio/ShutterstockFor many women, headache and menses go hand in hand. If you know that your headaches correlate with your menstrual period, discuss options with your gynecologist or doctor as certain birth control pills which lessen the drop in the hormone estrogen associated with the menstrual cycle can curtail headaches. In fact, there are a bunch of things you may not have realized you can ask your gyno. But just know that birth control is not a panacea. Some people do experience worsening of headaches when they begin taking hormonal contraception, Dr. Grosberg says.

De-stress SOS Freebird7977/ShutterstockStress turns everything worse—check out all the silent ways stress can make you sick. This includes tension headaches and other types, says Brooke Pellegrino, PhD, a clinical health psychologist at the Hartford HealthCare Headache Center. "Some form of relaxation should be practiced pretty much every day," she says. "Think of it like a preventive medication." The benefits of progressive muscle relaxation—which involves tightening and relaxing various muscle groups—have been well-documented for headache prevention. Other stress-reduction techniques including deep breathing, yoga, or just taking a walk are also important ways to get rid of headaches, or prevent them in the first place. Try these 37 stress-management tips to find the calm in your life.

Switch things up Chirtsova Natalia/Shutterstock"For some people, high-intensity cardio exercise may cause a headache, but weight training might be OK," says Dr. Pellegrino. "Be creative and try out different things. If upper body exercises cause headaches, stick to lower body work and ride a stationary bike." There's something for everyone.

Cool it on the caffeine DenisProduction.com/ShutterstockCaffeine withdrawal can trigger a headache, Dr. Pellegrino says. (Many rescue headache medications actually contain caffeine which speaks to its ability to put the brakes on head pain.) Here are seven ways you can tell if you're drinking too much coffee. Caffeine can also contribute to dehydration, which can up risk for headaches. "We recommend no more than one 8-oz cup of caffeine a day as there is not potential for withdrawal with such a small amount," she says. If you don't drink caffeine products, there is no reason to start.

Try before you buy Leszek Czerwonka/Shutterstock"A person may say 'beer has been triggering my headaches, but I like beer'," Dr. Pellgrino says. "We say 'maybe just have one or maybe try other types of beers to see if some are less likely to cause a headache." Same can be said about wine or other triggers. If it is easy to avoid, she says, avoid it—but take time to look for a work around.

Catch regular zzz's namtipStudio/ShutterstockPoor sleep is a major cause of headache including blinding migraine headaches, Dr. Pellegrino says. It can be difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or both. Improving sleep hygiene by going to bed at the same time and waking up at the same time even on weekends and not spending extra time in bed can help," she says. Keeping the bedroom cool and dark also foster good sleep—check out these other tips from sound sleepers.

Invest in a blue light filter siam sompunya/ShutterstockWe are all addicted to our smartphones, tablets, and devices, and the blue light emitted from the screens may cause headaches for some of us, Dr. Pellegrino says. "If you regularly watch TV on a smaller device, it is usually much closer to your face and eyes than a large screen TV or movie screen, so there is even more exposure to blue light," she says. "Consider buying a blue light filter to reduce exposure if you are sensitive to it."

Limit screen time sheff/ShutterstockMost people think this is about limiting kids' screen time, but it applies to adults too, Dr. Pellegrino says. Our computers and other devices are a major eye-strain culprit—and constantly staring at them has serious consequences you may not realize. "Set screen time limits for yourself too." Make sure you take measures to limit your eye strain.

Keep a log Mangostar/Shutterstock"Keeping a faithful headache log along with potential triggers (such as foods eaten, alcohol consumed, amount of sleep, et cetera) for each headache can be helpful," says Kevin Weber, MD, a neurologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's Neurological Institute in Columbus. The good news is that there is a free app (actually many free apps) for this such as iHeadache.

Go easy on pain meds Kelly vanDellen/ShutterstockMake sure not to overuse pain medications such as triptans, combination analgesics, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, naproxen, etc., because they can increase the risk of rebound headaches, Dr. Weber says. Talk to your doctor about the medications you are taking—and how often you are taking them—to make sure you are on the most appropriate therapy for your headaches.

Avoid triggers HBRH/ShutterstockCommon triggers are stress, dehydration, hunger, lack of sleep, foods (MSG, processed meats/nitrites, alcohol, tyramine, aged cheese). "I have seen patients have drastic reductions in their headache frequency and severity from simply avoiding known environmental and food triggers," Dr. Weber says. Some other common foods may also trigger headaches.

Quit smoking or better yet, don't start Mildenmi/ShutterstockNeed help? Here are the 23 best ways to quit cigarettes. Add headache to the list of health conditions caused or worsened by smoking. There are many ways that smoking cigarettes, cigars, and pipes affect headache risk. For some, it can be the fumes and for others it could be that the nicotine in cigarettes (which causes blood vessels in the brain to narrow and can lead to a migraine). Talk to your doctor about the best way for you to kick the habit for good.

Lose weight Africa Studio/ShutterstockThere's no shortage of good reasons to shed pounds, but here's one more: If you are obese, you are more likely to experience episodic migraines (ones that occur 14 days or fewer per month), according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Other types of headache may also be linked to obesity including idiopathic intracranial hypertension headaches, says Scott Kahan, MD, MPH, the director of the National Center for Weight and Wellness in Washington, DC. "Headache is core symptom, and weight loss generally improved it by decreasing the intracranial pressure." Find a weight loss program that works for you, and you will see benefits in all aspects of your health—including headache patterns, he says.

Beat the heat Tatchaphol/ShutterstockBe sure to stay well-hydrated—it does wonders for your body including keeping you cool. That's important during summer, when every 10-degree jump in temperature increases the risk of developing a severe headache by 7.5 percent, according to a study out of Harvard University. Stay indoors when the thermometer starts to redline, and chill out under the air-conditioning.

Sport shades galichstudio/ShutterstockBright sunlight can also trigger headaches for some people, but wearing sunglasses can help as can seeking shade—or air conditioning—when you feel yourself getting overheated, Dr. Grosberg says. This is just another reason that you should avoid direct exposure to sunlight.

Snap out of that gum chewing habit devonx/ShutterstockResearchers from Tel Aviv University in Israel found that chewing gum may cause close to 90 percent of chronic headaches and migraines in teenagers, but 63 percent of teens with headaches had no more symptoms after kicking the gum habit. The findings appear in journal Pediatric Neurology. Excessive gum chewing places stress on the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) that connects the jawbone to the skull. TMJ disorders frequently cause headache, the researchers explain.

Call shotgun If you are prone to motion sickness, you know nausea often travels with a headache. Sit in the front seat and keep your eyes on the road. Looking at a phone, map, or reading can make matters worse. If you're still feeling queasy, check out these natural motion sickness remedies. "A lot of headache prevention comes down to knowing your triggers and avoiding them where possible," Dr. Grosberg says.

Get your D Mara Maurer/ShutterstockThe sunshine vitamin (your body needs UV exposure to make it) is crucial for good health, so be aware of the signs you might not be getting enough vitamin D. Men who have low levels of vitamin D may be at increased risk for frequent headaches, new research shows. We can also get vitamin D from food (liver, dairy, certain dish, eggs), and supplements. Talk to your doctor about whether you need supplements to get your D levels up to speed. A simple blood test can tell you where you stand.

Turn the volume down ldutko/ShutterstockMom was right: screaming and loud music can give you (and her) a headache. Slightly more than 51 percent of people who report frequent headaches actually can't attend concerts with loud music, a National Headache Foundation (NHF) poll shows. Sound familiar? If so, avoid loud concert music or wear earplugs, NHF states.

Sit up straight S_L/ShutterstockPoor posture and tension in the neck and jaw muscles can contribute to headaches, Dr. Pellegrino says. Take more frequent breaks throughout the day and try to rest in a neutral position that supports the head and neck. An occupation therapist or ergonomics expert can help you make the needed adjustments at home or in the office. Try these simple tricks to improve your posture now.

Check your meds ldutko/ShutterstockSome medications including those for asthma and high blood pressure can cause headache. "Discuss your current medications with your doctor or pharmacist to see if any of them may be playing a role in your headache," Dr. Grosberg says. Never stop taking medication without first consulting with your physician, but the conversation is worth it: Non-headache inducing alternatives may be available.

Magnify your magnesium NatchaS/ShutterstockLow magnesium levels may cause headaches and migraine, according to the American Headache Society. Check out the signs that you may not be getting enough magnesium. "Because of the excellent safety profile of magnesium, any patient who has frequent migraines and is considering a preventive strategy to reduce the frequency or severity of their headaches may want to consider this option and discuss it with their physician," the group states. Discuss magnesium supplementation with your doctor before you start taking supplements.

See an allergist Photographee.eu/ShutterstockAllergies and headaches travel together, and with pollen counts at an all-time high, seasonal allergies may be causing yours, the NHF suggests. Taking allergy medication daily and minimizing exposure to seasonal allergens may help reduce headache and other allergic symptoms.

Slash salt intake Lucky Business/ShutterstockDo you know the silent signs that you're getting too much salt? You should, because cutting down on sodium could curb headaches by a third, according to a study in BMJ Open. Researchers speculate that easing salt intake could reduce headaches by lowering blood pressure. In the study, participants who cut back from nine grams of sodium a day to three grams reduced headaches by 31 percent.

