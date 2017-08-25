Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Ringworm

frank60/Shutterstock

Ringworm, akais a common cause of itchy scalp in children, says Dr. Khatri. Sounds disgusting, but no need to panic: Ringworm doesn't involve actual worms. It's simply yet another fungal infection you can get on your scalp (and anywhere else on your body, as a matter of fact). Ringworm presents as a red, scaly, and sometimes itchy rash. Dr. Klein says that oral antifungals are sometimes needed in order to penetrate the hair shaft. Ringworm can also lead to temporary hair loss in children, says Dr. Khatri.