The Right Way to Treat a Jellyfish Sting—That Has Nothing to Do with Peeing

Only try that disgusting method if you want to add insult (and pain) to your injury. Here's the best way to treat a jellyfish sting.

How bad is it to be stung by a jellyfish?

There are horror stories about box jellyfish, which have tentacles that can reach up to ten feet in length and carry a half million venomous cells. But they’re a concern in Australia; off North American shores, most people are stung by sea nettle or bay nettle jellyfish, whose tentacles can measure up to six feet in length. Their sting can produce a painful rash that lasts for anywhere from an hour to a day. Although the rash will typically clear up on its own—no medical intervention necessary—it will definitely hurt.

"A jellyfish bite feels like a needle prick, which leads to subsequent local, and occasional generalized, inflammation, and nerve irritation," "This produces pain, swelling and itching." In some cases, jellyfish stings can cause allergic reactions, but this is rare.

What should you do if stung by a jellyfish?

If you or someone with you is stung by a jellyfish, there are a few steps you can take. Of course, if any allergic reaction occurs, make sure to call 9-1-1. The first thing to do when wondering how to treat a jellyfish sting is to remove any tentacles left behind, advises Cindy Parker, DO, an emergency medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California. As long as the tentacles remain touching something, they will continue to sting Use seawater to rinse the stung area to remove the tentacles. Don’t use fresh water—this will stimulate stingers, releasing more venom.

If any tentacles remain, you may have to peel them off. “Wear gloves and use tweezers,” Parker suggests. Touching the tentacles could transmit the stings to your fingers, so if you don’t have any gloves or tweezers handy, Kouri recommends washing your hands thoroughly after touching the tentacles.

Does the peeing method work?

The reason you shouldn’t flush the sting with fresh water is the same reason urine is not actually an effective remedy for how to treat a jellyfish sting. Don’t be tempted to rinse the jellyfish sting with fresh water, warns Dr. Parker: Here’s where the urine myth dies: Although it contains salts and electrolytes, urine is typically too diluted; like fresh water, it’s more likely to make the pain worse.

“Vinegar, or rubbing alcohol (40-70 percent) can be used to wash off stinging cells,” says Dr. Parker. Again, she warns, don’t use bare hands. Both Parker and Kouri say that applying a paste of baking soda mixed with water can ease the immediate sting. “You can continue these methods for 30 minutes or until pain eases.”

Next up, go after any remaining stinging cells. Try shaving the area using the baking soda paste, she says, or shaving cream. No razor? You could scrape the area with a credit card. “After that, try controlling the pain with over-the-counter medications (like Tylenol),” says Dr. Parker.