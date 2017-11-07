What is that weird lump? Krieng Meemano/ShutterstockI woke up one day last summer with a lump on my wrist. I thought: Hmm, that's weird. Being a bit (OK a lot) of a worrier, I panicked. Could it be cancer? Let's face it, mysterious bumps and lumps on your skin are troubling—here's a guide to 11 such troubling growths. The lump started out the size of a marble, but within days, it was almost as large as a SuperBall. That's when I hightailed it to an orthopedist. The specialist pressed on it, bent my wrist a few times, and told me it was a ganglion cyst—a benign fluid-filled lump that grows on the joints or tendons. I was relieved—and surprised that I knew so little about these incredibly common growths. To make sure you know how to spot and treat one, we asked Dennis Cardone, MD, Chief of Primary Care Sports Medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York to share the essential facts about ganglion cysts.

A tough little—or not-so-little—bump Africa Studio/ShutterstockYou'd think ganglion cysts would be squishy. After all, they're filled with a thick gelatinous fluid (synovial fluid, which lubricates our joints). But they're often unexpectedly hard. "A ganglion feels firm, but when you push you can tell it's a firm fluid," explains Dr. Cardone. Other clear signs you've got a ganglion: Your bump is a very regular shape (think perfectly rounded edges) and it's mobile (in other words, you're able to push it around a little bit).

Shine a light on it Alexander Yakimov/ShutterstockPoint a flashlight at your lump. If light shines through it, you know you have a ganglion cyst. (Sure enough, the first doctor I saw used this test on mine.) Why is this exercise, so, well, illuminating? It's simple: A bump won't light up if it's a solid mass—only if it's a liquid-filled one. (In case you didn't know, these are the nine reasons your skin hates you.)

Ganglion cysts can pop up almost anywhere Africa Studio/ShutterstockTurns out, I had a typical ganglion: 60 to 70 percent develop on the front or back of the wrist, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Other popular locations: The feet and fingers, but you can get them near any joint, says Dr. Cardone. "And if you've had an injury to a joint or tendon, you're more prone to developing one there," he says.

They are shape shifters Radachynskyi Serhii/ShutterstockWell, not exactly, but you may notice your cyst getting larger and smaller, as the fluid level inside changes. They can even go away on their own. Or not. "Sometimes the cyst will spontaneously leak or burst, the body reabsorbs the fluid and it goes down, only to fill back up again," says Dr Cardone. Consider it just another example of typical body weirdness. (These are some other strange facts about your body.)

Ganglions are not an old lady thing mimagephotography/shutterstockFinally, a health problem that's not a sign you're getting older! It's actually younger women—ate 20 to 40—who are most plagued by these cysts. Even super-fit folks and children can develop them (Dr. Cardone just treated an 18-year-old basketball player with one on the back of her knee). Guys are less prone, though they do get 'em. Here are some other conditions that affect men and women differently.

Phew! Ganglion cysts never, ever turn into cancer Cherries/shutterstockThe top misconception is "they could turn into something cancerous," says Dr. Cardone. "But they're always completely benign." While imaging tests aren't usually needed to make a diagnosis, doctors will sometimes take an X-ray to make sure that the joint looks healthy. If there is any question about the diagnosis, more films are in order. "People get concerned when they hear the word 'mass' and they want to be 100 percent sure, so we'll do an MRI or ultrasound if there's any doubt, or if it's a deeper cyst," Dr. Cardone adds. (Just be sure that you're not missing obvious signs of cancer.)

They used to be called Bible cysts OryGonian/ShutterstockStandard treatment a few generations ago was whacking the cyst with a bible or dictionary. Is there anything to that old-school remedy? "If you happen to bang it, it might temporarily go down," concedes Dr. Cardone, "but I would not recommend it because you could cause trauma to the joint." A small, odd 2016 study by researchers from Hospital for Special Surgery in New York studied people who had posted YouTube videos of themselves using blunt force (from a book, a frying pan) to obliterate their cysts. The researchers concluded that these primitive methods were effective 83 percent of the time. But so not worth it!

You can choose your (treatment) adventure funnyangel/ShutterstockOne option: Do nothing. Unless your cyst is pressing on a nerve and causing pain or interfering with muscle function, there is no medical reason to treat it, says Dr. Cardone. (These are signs your joint pain is actually something serious.) But if it hurts or you don't love the lumpy look, you can have it aspirated, as I did. In this quickie, in-office procedure, your MD sticks a needle into the cyst and drains out the fluid. Alas, about half of the time, the cyst fills back up with fluid. Solution: Pop back for a repeat treatment, advises Dr. Cardone: "With wrist ganglions, evidence shows that by the second or third aspiration it's less likely to recur." If your lump keeps coming back or is in an awkward spot, surgery—a more permanent solution—may be recommended. You'll be in good company going under the knife: Miley Cyrus had surgery to remove a ganglion cyst in 2014, according to E! Online.