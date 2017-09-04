Try to drink three cups of chamomile tea a day when you're feeling anxious iStock/Thinkstock Why: Chamomile contains two chemicals that promote relaxation: apigenin and luteolin. A study at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center found that patients with generalized anxiety disorder who took chamomile supplements for eight weeks had a significant decrease in anxiety symptoms compared to patients who were given a placebo. Here are some more ingenious ways you never knew you could use tea.

Try to get between 1 and 3 grams of omega-3s a day iStockphoto/Thinkstock Why: There is some evidence that omega-3 fatty acids may ease symptoms of anxiety disorders and lift your mood by lowering levels of stress chemicals such as adrenaline and cortisol in the body. Canned fatty fish, such as tuna and salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds are all great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. An Israeli study found that students given fish oil supplements had less test anxiety as measured by their eating and sleeping habits, cortisol levels, and mental states.

Breathe in lavender iStockphoto/Thinkstock Why: One study found that people who received a massage with lavender oil were more upbeat and had less anxiety than people who had a lavender-free massage. Another found lavender massage can even lower systolic pressure, the top blood pressure number that’s associated with stress. Try putting a few drops of lavender essential oil on your pillow or in your bath, or add a few drops to a cup of boiling water and inhale for a quick calm-me-down. You can even dab a few drops right on your skin—it’s one of the few essential oils that can be applied directly. The scent of vanilla has also been shown to alleviate symptoms of anxiety. In a study done at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, patients undergoing MRIs who breathed vanilla-scented air had 63 percent less anxiety than those who breathed unscented air.

Add L-lysine to your diet iStock/Thinkstock Why: L-lysine is an amino acid and one of the building blocks of your brain's chemical messengers called neurotransmitters. Studies have shown that people taking L-lysine supplements had reduced symptoms of anxiety and reduced levels of stress hormones. L-lysine is commonly found in meat, fish, and beans, and is also sold as an oral supplement.

Try to get outside in natural sunlight for 15 minutes a day Jupiterimages/Thinkstock Why: This is the best way to naturally increase your vitamin-D levels, which can decrease symptoms of anxiety disorders and depression. A short 15 minute break will not only take your mind of stress, but also let you reap the benefits of outdoor activity. And the greener the better; one Japanese study found that people who walked through a forest for 20 minutes had lower stress hormone levels after their walk than those who took a comparable walk in an urban area. If you're stuck in an urban area, look for parks or quiet tree-lined streets to take a stroll. The sun affects your body in all sorts of ways, good and bad.

Studies show 21 minutes is all it takes for exercise to reliably reduce symptoms of anxiety iStock/Thinkstock Why: Exercise will not only make you feel better about yourself, but will flood your body with feel-good endorphins. Some researchers even believe that increasing your body heat, a natural result of exercise, may alter neural circuits controlling cognitive function and mood, including those that affect the neurotransmitter serotonin. Researchers believe this response can boost your mood, increase relaxation, and alleviate symptoms of anxiety disorders.

Take a hot bath with Epsom salts iStock/Thinkstock Why: A soothing hot bath is always calming, and raising your body heat may help regulate mood and anxiety. For added benefits, stir in some Epsom salts. The magnesium sulfate in the salts has been shown to calm anxiety and lower blood pressure. You can also try adding lavender or vanilla essential oils to your bathwater, to reap the benefits of these calming scents. Lavender essential oil really does work magic for stress.

Cut out (or down) caffeine iStock/Thinkstock Why: Caffeine boosts your energy, and can make you jittery and anxious. If you can't go cold turkey, try reducing by a cup a day and see if you notice any decrease in your anxiety symptoms. You can also try switching to a drink with less caffeine and more health benefits, such as green tea. Be aware of other sources of caffeine that may be in your diet such as soda, chocolate, tea, and some over-the-counter medications like Excedrin or Midol. Being anxious is just one of many signs you're drinking too much coffee.

Examine your diet, and watch for: • Caffeine, alcohol, and added sugars, which have all been shown to increase anxiety. • Deficiencies in magnesium, vitamin B12, and zinc have been linked to symptoms of anxiety disorders. Vegans and vegetarians in particular should watch their B12 intake, as the vitamin is only found in animal products. • Studies link an unhappy gut with an unhappy mind, so avoid eating difficult to digest foods like processed meals, foods high in saturated fats, and fried foods. • Finally, don't let yourself become so hungry that your blood sugar drops, which can lead to an anxiety attack. Here's what you need to know about coping with anxiety disorders.

