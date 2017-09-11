Content continues below ad

Spicy massage oil

orlio/shutterstock

To soothe the pain of both hot and cold arthritic joints, try this spicy remedy. This one's also got the magic of cayenne pepper working for it. Plus, the herbs work wonders for inflamed and painful joints.1 tablespoon dried rosemary leaves 3 teaspoons celery seeds 1 teaspoon crushed cayenne or other red pepper 8 ounces olive, almond, or jojoba oil1. Whir the rosemary, celery seeds, and red pepper until pulverized in a clean coffee or spice grinder. 2. Spoon into a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid and add the oil. 3. Shake vigorously, then cover and leave for 10 days, shaking periodically. 4. Strain through a paper coffee filter into a sterilized glass bottle and keep in a cool, dark place for up to six months, longer if you refrigerate it. 5. To use: Rub one to two drops onto the skin to test for any adverse reaction. If there is no reaction, gently massage a little of the oil onto the aching joint twice a day.Use it twice a day, every day, for a week or until pain abates. Of course, these remedies can't stand entirely on their own; keep an eye on your diet as well. These eight foods can make your arthritis worse

NOTE TO OUR READERS:

The information in this feature should not be substituted for, or used to alter, medical therapy without your doctor’s advice. For a specific health problem, consult your physician for guidance. Before using any of these remedies, especially if you have an existing medical condition, or are pregnant or breast-feeding, check with your physician. Some herbs may interact with prescription drugs, including the Pill and antidepressants; always do a 24-hour skin test before using. The publishers and author cannot accept responsibility for any damage incurred as a result of any of the therapeutic methods contained in this work.