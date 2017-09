AfricaStudi/shutterstock Getting relief from the discomfort of arthritis doesn't have to be time-consuming or pricey. Whether you suffer from twinges of osteoarthritis or more pervasive rheumatoid arthritis, you may need to look no further than your own pantry for the relief you crave. Here are our six best recipes to try; try them all and see which works best for you. To maximize your arthritis-fighting power, pair your favorite natural remedy with these Getting relief from the discomfort of arthritis doesn't have to be time-consuming or pricey. Whether you suffer from twinges of osteoarthritis or more pervasive rheumatoid arthritis, you may need to look no further than your own pantry for the relief you crave. Here are our six best recipes to try; try them all and see which works best for you. To maximize your arthritis-fighting power, pair your favorite natural remedy with these super-easy changes to your everyday routine

Pain-relieving perfume AfricaStudio/shutterstock You probably already know about the many benefits of essential oils: they can DIRECTIONS Use 15 drops of your favorite pain-relieving essential oil—lavender, chamomile, eucalyptus, or vanilla will all work. Add the oil to a "neutral oil"—two tablespoons of almond, jojoba, coconut, or avocado oil. Rub it on your sore joints, or use it as a massage oil. However, make sure to mix it up; if you use the same oil every time, your body will grow used to the pain-relief powers and won't respond to them any more. Need to You probably already know about the many benefits of essential oils: they can ease stress , get you through cold and flu season , and help you sleep . They can also provide quick and easy arthritis relief. You can soothe your sore joints wherever and whenever you need to with this super-simple essential oils remedy.Use 15 drops of your favorite pain-relieving essential oil—lavender, chamomile, eucalyptus, or vanilla will all work. Add the oil to a "neutral oil"—two tablespoons of almond, jojoba, coconut, or avocado oil. Rub it on your sore joints, or use it as a massage oil. However, make sure to mix it up; if you use the same oil every time, your body will grow used to the pain-relief powers and won't respond to them any more. Need to brush up on your essential oil basics? Here's everything you need to know

Oil and beeswax salve Enriscapes/shutterstock This variation on our Hot Chili and Mustard Foot Oil can soothe your arthritic joints. Mix it up, drop in some essential oils, and rub it on the affected areas. CAUTION: This oil is hot, so keep away from eyes and other sensitive areas. INGREDIENTS 1/4 cup (60ml) DIRECTIONS 1. Pour the oil into the top of a double boiler. Add the beeswax. Place over a pan of hot water and heat gently, stirring occasionally, until the wax melts. Take off the heat and allow to cool. 2. Just as a “skin” begins to appear on the surface of the oil, add the peppermint and rosemary oils using a dropper. Mix well. Pour the mixture into a sterilized dark glass jar. Allow to cool before putting on the lid. USE Apply twice daily to affected areas, remembering to wash hands after use. STORAGE Keeps for up to six months. This variation on our Hot Chili and Mustard Foot Oil can soothe your arthritic joints. Mix it up, drop in some essential oils, and rub it on the affected areas. CAUTION: This oil is hot, so keep away from eyes and other sensitive areas.1/4 cup (60ml) Hot Chili and Mustard Foot Oil 5 tsp (20 g) beeswax 30 drops peppermint essential oil 30 drops rosemary essential oil1. Pour the oil into the top of a double boiler. Add the beeswax. Place over a pan of hot water and heat gently, stirring occasionally, until the wax melts. Take off the heat and allow to cool. 2. Just as a “skin” begins to appear on the surface of the oil, add the peppermint and rosemary oils using a dropper. Mix well. Pour the mixture into a sterilized dark glass jar. Allow to cool before putting on the lid.Apply twice daily to affected areas, remembering to wash hands after use.Keeps for up to six months.

Content continues below ad

Cabbage leaf poultice AnjoKan/shutterstock Cabbage leaf has been used for centuries for swelling, ulcers, sprains, and strains. In one Swiss hospital, patients with rheumatoid arthritis have their swollen joints wrapped at night in cabbage leaves to help reduce joint swelling and pain. Savoy cabbages work best. TO MAKE YOUR OWN POULTICE: Take some cabbage leaves, cut out the central rib, lay them flat on a chopping board, and bash with a rolling pin until the juices start to come out. Then place the leaves over the swollen joints and wrap a gauze bandage around the joint to keep the leaves in place. Here are some more Cabbage leaf has been used for centuries for swelling, ulcers, sprains, and strains. In one Swiss hospital, patients with rheumatoid arthritis have their swollen joints wrapped at night in cabbage leaves to help reduce joint swelling and pain. Savoy cabbages work best.Take some cabbage leaves, cut out the central rib, lay them flat on a chopping board, and bash with a rolling pin until the juices start to come out. Then place the leaves over the swollen joints and wrap a gauze bandage around the joint to keep the leaves in place. Here are some more arthritis remedies that doctors recommend

Homemade capsaicin cream TiborDris/shutterstock Capsaicin, which can be found in cayenne pepper, can actually halt pain signals by reducing your amount of the pain transmitter substance P. In fact, capsaicin cream is a pharmacy staple, but you won't believe how easy it is to whip up your own. DIRECTIONS Capsaicin, which can be found in cayenne pepper, can actually halt pain signals by reducing your amount of the pain transmitter substance P. In fact, capsaicin cream is a pharmacy staple, but you won't believe how easy it is to whip up your own. Kitchen Cures: Homemade Remedies for Your Health recommends adding a "few dashes" of cayenne pepper to two or three tablespoons of olive oil. Use gauze to apply this cream to the place where it hurts. It might burn a little at first, but that should pass quickly. Watch out for skin irritation, which is the most common side effect, and avoid touching the pepper's seeds. Here's more about the healing properties of cayenne pepper

Minty pain relief oil guisina/shutterstock This one's a bit more time-consuming to make, but mint has some serious pain-fighting power, and the addition of benzoin will make this remedial oil last a long time. INGREDIENTS 2 cups, more or less, fresh mint leavesDIRECTIONS 1. Loosely fill a small clean jar with fresh mint leaves. 2. Cover with olive oil to fill the jar. 3. Add the vodka or rubbing alcohol. Allow it to sit on a sunny window and steep for at least two weeks. Then strain it and transfer it to a clean jar or bottle. Add the tincture of benzoin (available at drugstores and health food stores) to preserve to oil. Store it in a cool dark place. Rub onto aching joints as needed. Rheumatoid arthritis doesn't just strike senior citizens. This one's a bit more time-consuming to make, but mint has some serious pain-fighting power, and the addition of benzoin will make this remedial oil last a long time.2 cups, more or less, fresh mint leaves Olive oil 1 tablespoon vodka or rubbing alcohol Few drops tincture of benzoin1. Loosely fill a small clean jar with fresh mint leaves. 2. Cover with olive oil to fill the jar. 3. Add the vodka or rubbing alcohol. Allow it to sit on a sunny window and steep for at least two weeks. Then strain it and transfer it to a clean jar or bottle. Add the tincture of benzoin (available at drugstores and health food stores) to preserve to oil. Store it in a cool dark place. Rub onto aching joints as needed. Rheumatoid arthritis doesn't just strike senior citizens. Here's why millennials need to worry about it too

Content continues below ad