sirtravelalot/Shutterstock

Worried about diabetes? The key to prevention might be as simple as what’s on your plate. While scientists recommend plenty of science-backed eating habits that can prevent diabetes, one simple change in diet could do the trick. New research suggests that foods like walnuts (which are rich in omega-6 fatty acids) could significantly reduce your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes down the road.

The study, which was recently published in the journal Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, examined data from 20 previous reports that involved nearly 40,000 adults from 10 countries. Researchers tested participants’ blood for linoleic and arachidonic acids, which indicate the presence of omega-6.

Although 4,300 people had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in the follow-up study, those who showed higher levels of linoleic acid were less likely to develop the condition. Meanwhile, levels of arachidonic acid did not increase nor decrease participants’ risk of diabetes, the researchers said.

“This is striking evidence,” senior author Dariush Mozaffarian, professor at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Massachusetts, said in a statement. “The people involved in the study were generally healthy and were not given specific guidance on what to eat. Yet those who had the highest levels of blood omega-6 markers had a much lower chance of developing Type 2 diabetes.”

Since linoleic acid is not formed in the body, it can only be absorbed through what you eat. So if you’re looking for protection against diabetes, a diet that includes foods rich in omega-6 acids—such as walnuts, fish, soybean and sunflower oils—could be a great place to start. These 21 little healthy habits can prevent diabetes, too.

Not as nuts as you originally thought, right? On the flip side, there are plenty of surprising habits that could lead to diabetes, as well. For instance: If you eat this one food every day, you could increase your risk.

[Source: Catch News]