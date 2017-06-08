Content continues below ad

You suffered a stroke

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstock

Having a stroke can sometimes damage nerves in the bladder and lead to excess urination. Since the muscles used to urinate may be affected, which can cause bladder control issues, a urinary catheter may be needed to resolve the frequent urge, says Nandi. Yet, there's an issue with catheters. Unfortunately, they can cause urinary tract infections. And, if the muscle stays affected, the UTIs can become chronic and cause more issues with quality of life, later on, he cautions. So, you'll want to speak to a doctor to figure out your most opportune game plan.