Is It Better to Shower at Night or in the Morning? Science Settles the Debate

There are two types of people in the world: Those who shower at night and in the morning. According to science, those who shower at night are doing it right.

Glaze-Image/Shutterstock

Since society has all but declared early birds better than night owls (here’s why it’s OK if you’re the latter), only one morning-night debate remains—morning showerers versus their nightly counterparts. One study found that as far as sleep goes, night showerers might have a leg up.

For the study, researchers recruited nine women and divided them into three sleep categories. The first group took a warm bath before bed, the second took a hot foot bath before bed, and the third did neither. The women who took a bath or a foot bath fell asleep faster, and self-reported better quality sleep.

Turns out, bathing helps us cool down and relax. (This is the perfect temperature for your shower, according to science.)

“You don’t want to heat yourself up right before bed,” Dr. Dianna Augelli of the Center for Sleep Medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, told TIME Health. “Cooling down is a signal that tells us we’re supposed to go to sleep.”

Still don’t think a nighttime shower is something you can get on board with? Try the foot bath instead. Simply fill the tub or a small bin with hot water and sit back with a book. You’ll be ready for a good night’s sleep in no time.