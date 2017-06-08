What exactly is a brain aneurysm? MriMan/Shutterstock A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel in the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's been described as looking like a berry hanging from a stem. While most aneurysms don't rupture or create health problems, those that do trigger bleeding into the brain—a hemorrhagic stroke. Make sure you're aware of the A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel in the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's been described as looking like a berry hanging from a stem. While most aneurysms don't rupture or create health problems, those that do trigger bleeding into the brain—a hemorrhagic stroke. Make sure you're aware of the seven signs of stroke it's easy to ignore . Strokes can lead to serious consequences and are life-threatening. If you're experiencing and of the following symptoms, immediately call an ambulance or have someone take you to the ER—don't drive yourself.

Onset of double vision or droopy eyelid KeongDaGreat/Shutterstock "This can be caused by an enlarging aneurysm that is pushing on the nerve that moves your eye," says Dr. McLaughlin. If you suddenly have eye problems—double vision, your eyelids start to droop—you should call 911 immediately. "This is not a wait and see what happens situation," says Dr. McLaughlin. Don't miss these three breakthroughs for better eyesight

Weakness or numbness on one side of the body or face Myimagine/Shutterstock Another sign is when half your face or only one side of your body starts to go numb. "This comes from tiny clots leaking out of the aneurysm that are clogging small vessels going to important areas of the brain," says Dr. McLaughlin. He explains that an aneurysm is like a blister with a thin wall that can pop and leak blood wreaking havoc along the way. Another sign is when half your face or only one side of your body starts to go numb. "This comes from tiny clots leaking out of the aneurysm that are clogging small vessels going to important areas of the brain," says Dr. McLaughlin. He explains that an aneurysm is like a blister with a thin wall that can pop and leak blood wreaking havoc along the way.

Risk factors kurhan/Shutterstock According to Dr. Benitez, risk factors that doctors and researchers believe contribute to the formation of brain aneurysms include: Smoking

High blood pressure or hypertension

Family history of brain aneurysms

Age over 40

Gender—women compared with men have an increased incidence of aneurysms at a ratio of 3:2

Having other disorders: Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Polycystic Kidney Disease, Marfan Syndrome, and Fibromuscular Dysplasia(FMD)

Drug use, particularly cocaine

Infection

Tumors

Traumatic head injury

