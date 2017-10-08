Content continues below ad

Bumps on the backs of arms

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstockPossible deficiency: Zinc and vitamin A

If your arms aren't super smooth but you don't know why—and treating the bumps, a condition called keratosis pilaris, isn't working well—something could be missing from your diet. "Many patients have these little red bumps that don't itch. I always look at their zinc and vitamin A levels," says Small. That's because both nutrients are vital for maintaining skin health, and play key roles in wound repair. To get enough, you can find zinc in poultry, hummus, and pumpkin seeds. Get vitamin A from sweet potatoes and cantaloupe. If you're thinking of popping supplements instead of looking for food sources, keep in mind that some vitamins are a waste of money—and can even be dangerous.