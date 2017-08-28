Round or oval patches of skin that look light may be found on the face and neck of children and young adults. This form of hypopigmentation tends to occur more commonly in the summer months. "The reason for this is that children's skin tends to get tanner and darker in the summer when they're out in the sun, and these hypopigmented patches therefore become more prominent because they don't tan evenly," Desai says. To the rescue: "In reality, these hypopigmented spots are a type of eczema and topical anti-inflammatory prescription often times helps to resolve this," he says.

Hypopigmented mycosis fungoides (MF)

This can be a serious skin condition, Desai says. It is a form of skin lymphoma or cancer. Symptoms vary and MF is often mistaken for eczema, psoriasis or dermatitis, making it difficult to diagnose at first, Desai says. "Several biopsies may be needed to confirm the diagnosis. Symptoms include rash, skin lesions patches or Itching. "It typically happens more in darker skin type individuals and particularly in children, which is why it's very important to get anyone with hypopigmentation evaluated by a board-certified dermatologist," Desai says. To the rescue: There are several treatments that can be used to treat MF including creams, light therapy and radiation.