The Simple Way You Can Lose One Inch of Belly Fat in Just 7 Minutes

Andrii Kobryn/Shutterstock

Uh oh—all those years of pizza, beer, and candy bars have finally gone straight to your waistline. But tightening up your tummy will require hours of sweat sessions at a pricey gym, right? Not so fast. According to a recent study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness, just seven minutes of bodyweight exercises a day is all you need to go from flabby to fit.

To nail down the secret to a six-pack, researchers assigned 29 adults (who did not exercise regularly) to two groups. Half of the subjects completed a fitness program, while the remaining half didn’t work out at all. All of the participants maintained their regular diets. However, the fitness group performed a seven-minute training session every day for six weeks. Each session included bodyweight exercises such as jumping jacks, crunches, push-ups, and squats; between each exercise, the participants rested for 10 seconds.

The final data revealed that just seven minutes of training a day can do wonders for the body. In fact, those who participated in the training sessions lost around 2kg of fat and shed about an inch of belly fat around their waists. Their body fat dropped by an average of 2.1 percent, too.

The researchers say that resistance exercises can boost your lean body mass while simultaneously burning fat. There’s just one catch: They’re more likely to work for those who don’t already hit the gym regularly. In order to see progress, you’ll have to increase the intensity of your workouts as time goes on. Otherwise, this form of light, brief exercise could eventually cause you to reach a plateau. (We suggest these exercises that flatten your belly—without a single crunch.)

“With very little progressive overload, I doubt someone would see continued progress over time, nor can they expect any profound strength gains or muscle growth,” Trainer Tony Gentilcore, C.S.C.S., owner of CORE in Boston, told GQ India.

Whether you’re looking to finally adopt a regular exercise routine or fit a daily workout into your busy schedule, this could be the answer you’ve been waiting for. No gym membership? Here’s how to flatten your belly without a lick of exercise.

[Source: GQ India]