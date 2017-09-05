Zoom Team/Shutterstock

Although there’s a scientific reason why we always sleep under blankets, it may be time to rethink that old habit. Opt for a chilly night’s sleep instead; it could be all in the name of weight loss.

Research shows that sleeping in a room between 60 and 67 degrees can boost your metabolism almost instantly. In fact, a study published in the journal Diabetes found that people who slept in rooms that had temperatures of 66 degrees burned over seven percent more calories than those who dozed in warmer rooms. Dozing in cool temperatures could protect you from metabolic diseases like diabetes, the study added.

Why? Researchers believe that in a cool space, our bodies have to work harder to raise our core temperature to the normal 98.6 degrees. More work means more calories torched. And that seven percent can add up fast, burning an extra 100 calories over 24 hours of sleep. (Learn even more ways you can literally lose weight in your sleep.)

Shedding pounds isn’t the only perk, though. According to Dr. Christopher Winter, director at Charlottesville Neurology & Sleep Medicine, snoozing in room temperatures above 67 degrees will actually disrupt your body’s sleep cycle. On the flip side, a good night’s sleep leads to a host of other health benefits, such as protecting your brain from Alzheimer’s disease and boosting your productivity.

Sleeping in a cold room could even combat aging. Research shows that we release more melatonin, an anti-aging hormone, when sleeping at cooler temperatures rather than warmer ones.

All the more reason to turn down the thermostat tonight. Happy snoozing!

[Source: CBS Philadelphia]