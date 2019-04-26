Researchers and dietitians agree that starting your day with this food, paired with a few other nutrients, is the best way to start your day.

Andrii Kobryn/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that breakfast is the most important meal of the day—especially if you are watching your weight. But not all breakfasts are created equal. Loading your plate with these not-so-healthy breakfast foods can ruin your diet and derail your goals, dietitians say.

Instead, experts recommend starting each day with a healthy mix of proteins, fats, carbs, fiber, and anti-inflammatory foods. Research and studies show, however, that one source of protein could be the ideal for weight loss—eggs. Breakfasts featuring eggs show as much as 65 percent more weight loss over eight weeks. And other research shows that eggs can stabilize blood sugar and suppress hunger, too.

For a nutritionally sound breakfast that is both nourishing and satisfying, Alyssa Pike, RD, the Manager of Nutrition Communications for the International Food Information Council, says people should focus on high-protein and fiber foods because they can help you feel full longer. Caroline Apovian, MD, director of nutrition and weight management at Boston Medical Center, adds that this feeling of fullness after breakfast helps cut down on grazing during the day. Grazing or eating when you aren’t hungry is one of the 13 reasons you probably aren’t losing weight.

In addition to the research on weight loss, making eggs a staple in your morning meal is a great idea because it’s a satisfying protein source, according to Dr. Apovian. At 180 calories for two eggs and seven grams of protein each, eggs—along with fruit, yogurt, and berries—are a winning breakfast staple. Not to mention, eggs contain vitamins like B12, riboflavin, selenium, and vitamin A, Sollid says. They’re also cheap and easy to prepare. If you’re looking for more egg and breakfast inspiration, check out these 12 healthy breakfast ideas for any weight loss plan.