After Cutting Out This One Daily Habit, This Woman Lost Nearly 30 Pounds
All it takes is a small change to make a huge difference for your weight—and your health. These pictures prove it!
Visit Maggie Fierro’s Instagram account, and your jaw will drop at the stunning photos of her tanned, toned figure. But believe it or not, this fitness blogger hasn’t always felt comfortable showing off her body. Four months after giving birth to her third child, Fierro weighed 166 pounds. While a bit of postpartum pooch is nothing to be ashamed of, she was ready for a major change. (Don’t miss the most jaw-dropping weight transformations on Instagram, too.)
“To be honest, I even had a hard time looking at myself in the mirror, and taking that before picture was actually very difficult for me to do, but I knew something had to change,” she told PopSugar.
✖️There's a difference between interest and commitment. When you're interested in doing something, you do it only when it's convenient. When you're committed to something, you accept no excuses; only results.✖️ – – Things I've learned in the last couple of years.. my tidbits of wisdom if you will.. haha 👇🏼 – – ⚡️ COMMITMENT because you're not always gonna be motivated. – – ⚡️ CONSISTENCY because anything worth doing takes time. – – ⚡️ SACRIFICE because there will be things you may have to give up for a time to reach your goals. – – ⚡️ BALANCE because what's the point of any of it if you're only gonna be miserable and not enjoy your life. – – ⚡️ GRACE because you're not perfect and you need to give yourself a break. – – One last thing, remember that your journey is YOURS and will look completely different from anyone else so trust the process and don't compare. Be confident that you will reach whatever goals you have. Love you all xx
The biggest culprit of her weight gain? Late-night snacking. That sneaky, unhealthy habit was taking a serious toll on her waistline, so she replaced it with a healthier alternative: a daily workout. Research shows that eating late at night can cause weight gain. But it’s never a good idea to go to bed hungry, either. So if you’re ravenous (and don’t have a gym around) this one food is a good choice.
✖️Within you is the incredible strength and power to rise above every situation and transform into the best and brightest version of yourself. It just takes one step.✖️ – – – Define confidence for me.. go ahead, I'll wait……………. – – – 👉🏼 Confidence: the feeling of self-assurance arising from one's appreciation of one's own abilities or qualities. WHOA 😲 – – – Guys, ANYONE reading this right now has the ability to succeed. You have the ability to accomplish any and every single desire that is within you. No matter what obstacles are put in front of you, YOU have the strength you need to overcome. I'm not sure what your beliefs may be about the supernatural but personally I believe God has placed an incredible passion in each and every one of us along with perfect gifts and talents to make that passion a reality.. but you have to be confident and trust that it's there.. within you. – – – You got this.
The mom also prefers sticking to a plant-based diet and avoiding processed foods, but that doesn’t mean she won’t indulge every once in awhile. “Although I do eat fairly healthy, I am all about balance and don’t put any heavy restrictions on my diet,” she said. “If I’m out and I’m craving pizza, I will absolutely have pizza.”
To tone up her muscles, Fierro started out with fitness programs like Kayla Itsines’ BBG, low-intensity workouts, and a few high intensity interval training (HIIT) moves. Now, she often mixes weightlifting and HIIT exercises six days a week, along with a short jump rope routine before her kids’ bedtime.
✖️Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase.✖️ – MLK – – How many times have you given up on something because you didn't see the results you wanted in the time you wanted to see them?! Me? Twice! It took starting over 3 times to finally make a conscience choice to not give up and be patient that the work I was putting in would pay off. Anything worth doing in life normally comes with sacrifice and for sure a solid commitment that comes from within you. You are the only one that can make that choice. So stop doubting yourself! Trust that you can and I can assure you that you will xx ✌🏼
Thanks to these simple changes, Fierro has lost 26 pounds so far. Though that number seems small at first, her photos say it best: Fierro has totally transformed her body while taking ownership of her health, to boot.
The major takeaway? When it comes to weight loss, a little can go a long way. Here are 42 fast, easy tips for weight loss to get you started on your own weight loss journey today.
[Source: PopSugar]
