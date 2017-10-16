Tropical Yogurt Bowl JeniFoto/ShutterstockTop 1 cup plain Greek yogurt with 1 cut-up kiwi and 1/2 cut-up banana (freeze the other half for smoothies). Sprinkle with a handful of chopped unsalted roasted cashews or unsweetened coconut flakes. (Did you know 8 ounces of Greek yogurt contains about 18 grams of protein? Here are some other meat-free protein-packed foods.)

Granola Yogurt Parfaits Stepanek Photography/ShutterstockFill a parfait glass with alternating layers of plain Greek yogurt, granola, and fresh fruit; drizzle with a teaspoon of pure maple syrup if you like. (Here's how you can make homemade granola!)

On-the-Go Fruit Parfaits Igisheva Maria/ShutterstockFill pint-size mason jars with alternating layers of plain Greek yogurt and fruit. Cover and store in the fridge until breakfast (make it the night before) and enjoy at home or at the office. (Mason jars aren't just ideal for portable yogurt, they're also great for these other 10 things!)

Melon Yogurt Bowl Ievgeniia Maslovska/ShutterstockUse half a cantaloupe as your bowl; fill with 1 cup plain Greek yogurt and top with berries and pumpkin seeds. (Along with pumpkin seeds, here are some more superseeds you should add to your diet!)

Smoothie Yogurt Bowl Alena Haurylik/ShutterstockBlend 1 cup plain Greek yogurt with 1 cup frozen berries and a little honey if you like until smooth. Top with toasted nuts or granola. (These defrosting tips will help you with those frozen berries if you're in a rush!)

Peach and Cinnamon Yogurt Bowl Catalina M/ShutterstockTop 1 cup plain Greek yogurt with 1 diced peach; finish with a dusting of cinnamon. (Did you know that cinnamon can cut your heart disease risk?)

Chia Cereal Yogurt Bowl Losangela/ShutterstockTop 1 cup plain Greek yogurt with 1/2 cup of your favorite whole-grain or bran boxed cereal and a sprinkling of chia seeds. (Check out these impressive health benefits of chia seeds!)

Maple Walnut Cereal Bowl Tatiana Vorona/ShutterstockTop 1 cup plain Greek yogurt with a drizzle of pure maple syrup and a handful of toasted walnuts. (Walnuts can help curve your junk food cravings, too!)

Cherry Vanilla Yogurt Bowl Elena Veselova/ShutterstockMash 1/4 cup frozen defrosted unsweetened cherries along with 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract into 1 cup plain Greek yogurt. (Did you know that cherries can combat inflammatory diseases and heart conditions?)

Savory Avocado Yogurt Bowl Liliya Kandrashevich/ShutterstockRemove the pit from 1/2 avocado and top with a dollop of plain Greek yogurt, drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and top with herbs, a pinch of salt, and a little hot sauce if you like. (In case you needed more reasons to stock up on avocado, science found another reason to splurge.)