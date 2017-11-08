How to Burn Fat Fast: Start By Eating These 6 Foods
Eating these superfoods can turn on your body's fat-burning machine, according to Mehmet Oz, MD, "America's Doctor" and host of the Dr. Oz show.
Sardines
mythja/ShuterstockBefore you yuck Dr. Oz's yum, sardines are not only a great source of lean protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, but dipping them in olive oil ups their fat-burning quotient, he writes in his newest book Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch to Fight Far, Defy Aging and Eat Your Way Healthy. This is a trick he learned from body builders who live to turn fat into lean muscle mass. "I love sardines. They are great for fat burning," he tells Reader's Digest at a Manhattan book launch. Sardines are rich in calcium so they also strengthen bones. As a bonus, sardines make the list of foods that may add years to your life.
Chia seeds
Ivanna Grigorova/ShutterstockThese tiny ancient seeds provide major nutrients with minimal calories. Here's how to burn fat fast: Sprinkle some chia seeds on your Greek yogurt for a power snack. Research shows that a high-protein afternoon snack reduces hunger, increases satiety, and puts the brakes on future snacking compared with lower-protein snacks, according to Dr. Oz. "Chia seeds may help regulate blood sugar, keeping your stomach happy for a long time," he writes. Check out the other health benefits of chia seeds.
Pickles
Artem Shadrin/ShutterstockVinegar was a home remedy for diabetes way before we had glucose-lowering drugs, Dr. Oz says. Vinegar, an acetic acid, slows digestion, which helps the body avoid dramatic blood sugar rises, and keeps us feeling full longer. His advice on how to burn fat fast? Choose vinegar and olive oil as your default salad dressing or munch on a pickle for a snack, as most pickle recipes call for distilled white vinegar. Pickle juice is pretty healthful, too.
Eggs
Oksana Mizina/ShutterstockFoods that take more energy to digest work in your favor, Dr. Oz writes. Eggs, salmon, and nuts all burn a little extra as you digest. "Consider it a bit of a caloric discount," he says. Check out these 55 easy egg recipes.
Content continues below ad
Dark chocolate
Sea Wave/ShutterstockYou heart chocolate, and it hearts you back: Turns out dark chocolate can keep your ticker pumping steadily. And it may also aid weight loss. As many fans of his TV show know, Dr. Oz is a big fan of dark chocolate: In one study, he writes, participants who ate dark chocolate with 70 percent cacao reduced their waist circumference in just one week. "The darker stuff has anti-inflammtory properties and helps with insulin sensitivity, both of which influence how your body stores fat," he says. Still, he cautions, sugar is just for special occasions. Here's what you need to know about the health benefits of chocolate.
Chili peppersphive/Shutterstock
Hot peppers reduce the risk of dying from many causes, in part because they help burn fat. Chili peppers get their heat from capsaicin, which can curb your appetite by raising your body temperature, Dr. Oz says. Get the fat-fighting benefits by incorporating more red peppers, cayenne, jalapeños, habaneros, and Tabasco into your diet. "Cut out the core mad seeds and add the peppers to any dish that needs kick." Can you handle the world's hottest pepper?
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.