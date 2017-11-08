Sardines mythja/ShuterstockBefore you yuck Dr. Oz's yum, sardines are not only a great source of lean protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, but dipping them in olive oil ups their fat-burning quotient, he writes in his newest book Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch to Fight Far, Defy Aging and Eat Your Way Healthy. This is a trick he learned from body builders who live to turn fat into lean muscle mass. "I love sardines. They are great for fat burning," he tells Reader's Digest at a Manhattan book launch. Sardines are rich in calcium so they also strengthen bones. As a bonus, sardines make the list of foods that may add years to your life.

Chia seeds Ivanna Grigorova/ShutterstockThese tiny ancient seeds provide major nutrients with minimal calories. Here's how to burn fat fast: Sprinkle some chia seeds on your Greek yogurt for a power snack. Research shows that a high-protein afternoon snack reduces hunger, increases satiety, and puts the brakes on future snacking compared with lower-protein snacks, according to Dr. Oz. "Chia seeds may help regulate blood sugar, keeping your stomach happy for a long time," he writes. Check out the other health benefits of chia seeds.

Pickles Artem Shadrin/ShutterstockVinegar was a home remedy for diabetes way before we had glucose-lowering drugs, Dr. Oz says. Vinegar, an acetic acid, slows digestion, which helps the body avoid dramatic blood sugar rises, and keeps us feeling full longer. His advice on how to burn fat fast? Choose vinegar and olive oil as your default salad dressing or munch on a pickle for a snack, as most pickle recipes call for distilled white vinegar. Pickle juice is pretty healthful, too.

Eggs Oksana Mizina/ShutterstockFoods that take more energy to digest work in your favor, Dr. Oz writes. Eggs, salmon, and nuts all burn a little extra as you digest. "Consider it a bit of a caloric discount," he says. Check out these 55 easy egg recipes.

Dark chocolate Sea Wave/ShutterstockYou heart chocolate, and it hearts you back: Turns out dark chocolate can keep your ticker pumping steadily. And it may also aid weight loss. As many fans of his TV show know, Dr. Oz is a big fan of dark chocolate: In one study, he writes, participants who ate dark chocolate with 70 percent cacao reduced their waist circumference in just one week. "The darker stuff has anti-inflammtory properties and helps with insulin sensitivity, both of which influence how your body stores fat," he says. Still, he cautions, sugar is just for special occasions. Here's what you need to know about the health benefits of chocolate.