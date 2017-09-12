15 Pictures That Prove Calorie-Counting Won’t Always Help You Lose Weight

London-based fitness blogger Lucy Mountain has one message for you: Stop swearing by calories. By posting side-by-side photos of food servings on her Instagram account TheFFFeed, she’s challenging the traditional ideas of a healthy diet.

Mountain, who also runs the Instagram account The Fashion Fitness Foodie, visually shows that foods many believe are “healthy” often have the same amount of calories (or more!) than their “unhealthy” counterparts. (You might want to avoid these “healthy” foods, too.) Plus, thanks to simple swaps like light instead of full-fat salad dressing or an extra pat of butter, two identical meals could have a difference of 100 calories or more.

But according to Mountain, that’s no big deal. Although “healthy” food typically has more nutrients, it’s not about that or the number of calories on your plate—it’s about eating what makes you feel best.

Yes, you read that right! Calories matter way less than you think. (Forget about these 13 health food myths, too.) “Having a chocolate bar in a day of well-balanced meals and adequate micronutrients doesn’t suddenly make it ‘unhealthy,'” Mountain said.

There’s no need to cut foods like ice cream completely out of your diet, either. Instead, Mountain says, “Moderation is key, and this will look different on different people depending on the person, their fitness goal, and their lifestyle.”

[Source: Business Insider]