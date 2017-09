Don't overestimate calories burned when you work out Jacob Lund/Shutterstock It's true that the more you exercise, the more wiggle room you have with food. "Exercise increases lean body mass, which in turn revs metabolism 24/7," Bauer says. But most exercises burn way fewer calories than people think—in part because It's true that the more you exercise, the more wiggle room you have with food. "Exercise increases lean body mass, which in turn revs metabolism 24/7," Bauer says. But most exercises burn way fewer calories than people think—in part because exercise machines are inaccurate in their estimate of your calories burned, making it too easy to undo the effects with just a few extra nibbles. If you are looking for a workout with the best bang for your caloric buck, try Orange Theory. Orange Theory's boot camp-style workouts burn far more calories—561 to be exact—than Barre (299), and CrossFit (417)—according to new data from My FitnessPal . But exercise doesn't have to be hard core to add up and make a difference. ( Mouse clicks burn calories too.) Your weekly exercise goal should be two hours and 30 minutes (about 22 minutes each day or 50 minutes three times per week) of moderate-intensity aerobic activity such as brisk walking along with muscle-strengthening exercise that targets all major muscle groups on 2 or more days a week, the federal Centers for Disease and Control Prevention states . "After putting in a workout at the gym or getting up early to jog around your neighborhood, you'll be less likely to want to dig into that slice of birthday cake at an office birthday party or a spin through the drive through after work," Bauer says. Always run any changes to your exercise routine by your doctor first.

Remember that not all calories are equal Ana D/Shutterstock Yes, 70 calories is 70 calories if it is a medium-sized apple or a cookie in the short run, but it's still important to focus on the quality of foods, Kahan says. "Different types of calories or foods have different effects on how hungry or satisfied we feel after eating them, which may lead to eating fewer or more calories," he says. For example, protein is more satiating while sugar tends to be less so. There are other caveats as well, he says. "Although a calorie appears to be a calorie when it comes to weight regulation, that is not the only point of interest," he says. "People with diabetes can't rely solely on calories when meal planning— instead they must focus on how foods affect blood sugar." There are other lifesaving things you must know if you have diabetes . When someone asks, "how many calories should I eat a day?" Bauer says, "If you eat 1,400 to 1,800 empty calories (for example, cheeseburgers, cookies, chips, and fries), you will definitely be hungry and unhealthy, but if you eat quality calories—high-fiber, lean protein, good fats—those same calories will keep you satisfied and satiated while boosting all aspects of your health."

It's not cheating to use an app Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock You don't need calculators, pen and paper, or even the ability to do quick math in your head anymore, because certain apps make it easy to count calories. Some popular ones include You don't need calculators, pen and paper, or even the ability to do quick math in your head anymore, because certain apps make it easy to count calories. Some popular ones include MyFitnessPal Lose It, and SparkPeople . "If you are counting calories to lose weight, it is still an effective strategy—because at the end of the day, weight loss is a mathematical equation. If you take in fewer calories than you burn, the weight will come off," says Bauer. There are some easy ways to cut calories

Calorie counting isn't for everyone lzf/Shutterstock For some people, calorie counting is nerve-wracking, frustrating, and just not fun. "If you fall into this category, then avoid it at all costs," Bauer says. "Instead, follow a program that provides a specific meal plan that's balanced for calories and nutrients, where all the math is already done for you." There are so many of these online now, including For some people, calorie counting is nerve-wracking, frustrating, and just not fun. "If you fall into this category, then avoid it at all costs," Bauer says. "Instead, follow a program that provides a specific meal plan that's balanced for calories and nutrients, where all the math is already done for you." There are so many of these online now, including JoyBauerWeightLoss.com . Don't miss these 42 easy, fast tips for weight loss

Go for the burn Eugenia Lucasenco/Shutterstock Some foods will turn your meals into calorie burners. These include cayenne peppers, according to a study in Some foods will turn your meals into calorie burners. These include cayenne peppers, according to a study in Physiology & Behavior . "We found that consuming red pepper can help manage appetite and burn more calories after a meal, especially for individuals who do not consume the spice regularly," says Richard Mattes, distinguished professor of foods and nutrition at Purdue University, in a news release . And all it takes is about a half a teaspoon to maximize these effects. On the flip side, some shocking foods are actually loaded in calories, and can really add up.

