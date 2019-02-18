Dragon Images/Shutterstock

Tired of the plain, old plank position? We feel your pain—literally. You’ve even mastered the plank upgrades that can reshape your body. But don’t throw in the gym towel yet! To get the amazing abs you’ve been dreaming of, it’s simply time to change up your routine.

Introducing: The L-Sit. While it’s widely considered one of the toughest abs exercises out there, it’s also an effective move to flatten your belly (and finally get that six-pack). This incredible move not only requires abs strength; it engages your hamstrings, quadriceps, and hip flexors, too. And thanks to some minor tweaks by folks at Prevention, it’s a cinch for the average person—no matter your fitness level.

To perform an L-Sit, sit on the floor with legs straight out in front of you and your hands placed beside your hips. Then, squeeze your thighs together and lift your body using your hands. See if you can hold that position for 10 seconds, before resting for 30 seconds. Repeat one to four times.

Too easy? Here’s how to make it harder: After lifting, pull your hips back and lean forward, allowing your feet to move a few inches backward. This will require your abs to hold a much deeper crunch, Prevention says. To get that six pack even faster, try these ab exercises that flatten your belly without a single crunch.

On the other hand, if the original position is too tough, it’s not worth risking an injury in the pursuit of a slimmer waistline. To make the move easier, try doing it in a pool or using a set of push-up stands.

You can also skip the gym completely with these flat-belly tricks that don’t require a lick of exercise. Either way, you’ll be one step closer to the six-pack of your dreams.

