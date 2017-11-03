GP Studio/Shutterstock

When it comes to personal fitness, getting an expert-approved routine down can be tricky. How often (and for how long) should you exercise? What should you eat before and after a workout? And do you need to eat before exercising at all? But to maximize your gains when you sweat, you should be paying attention to the time of day you exercise, too.

Dr. Wendy Suzuki, author of Healthy Brain, Happy Life and professor at the Center for Neural Science at New York University, says that a morning exercise has amazing brain-boosting powers. (Is “rise-and-shine” not in your vocabulary? Here’s how to trick yourself into becoming a morning person.)

“Early morning—first thing in the morning—exercise is beneficial because it is increasing all those neurotransmitters, all those growth factors, at a time right before you need to use your brain to learn and remember,” Dr. Suzuki said. And the perks don’t stop there. Check out even more benefits of a morning workout.

Of course, if your schedule prevents you from hitting the gym until the end of the day, don’t sweat it! Experts say it doesn’t necessarily matter when you exercise, so long as you do it regularly. But according to Dr. Suzuki, an evening workout might have fewer positive effects for your noggin. Why? Most of us don’t use our brains as rigorously in the p.m.

“So, my recommendation is always to maximize the effects of an exercise for your daily cognitive functions. Do it first thing in the morning,” she said. These morning brain exercises can keep your mind sharp, too.

For maximum brain benefits, Dr. Suzuki recommends getting your heart rate up at least three to four times a week. Can’t make it to the gym by the break of dawn? Try these sneaky ways to fit in your daily workout.

[Source: Business Insider]