Fashionable (functional) leggings via alalastyle.comWe all know that there are seriously dramatic health benefits to working out, but fitness influencers on Instagram also know Alala. The brand is a favorite of fitness pros and enthusiasts who value function as much as they do fashion. Not only are Alala's leggings trendsetting, but they'll withstand countless washes. Case and point is their Vamp Leggings, which are made with functional velvet. Their Captain Ankle Tights in Flash are another fail-safe option with just the right amount of compression to flatter with a very right-now thunder design. Buy now

Versatile sneakers via newbalance.comThe just-launched New Balance 247 Mid, with its knit collar, is perfect for men and women looking for a shoe that could easily transition from a light workout out to the real world. The Wing Lux from VIVOBAREFOOT is also a sleek leather exercise shoe that works just as well for everyday barefoot living as it does for Pilates class or commuting to the gym. These genius tips can help your shoes last longer. Buy now

Meal prep made easy via shopladyjayne.comAnyone looking to boost their wellness game should consider meal prepping for the week. This 5 x 7-inch pad from Lady Jayne helps you stay on track with your goal of eating right week after week. Here are more pro tips for meal prepping. Buy now

Luxe, lightweight mat manduka.comThe Manduka Pro is considered the Rolls-Royce of yoga mats. It has a high-density cushion, joint protection, and is guaranteed to never wear out from yoga practice. The problem? It's insanely heavy! As an alternative, for those who are always on the move, check out the eKOlite, which has a natural rubber grip that catches you if you start to slip and is light enough to tot around all day. Buy now

Slip-free socks via bombas.comBombas makes arguably the comfiest workout socks (you might recognize them from their successful Shark Tank appearance). They use a y-shaped stitch at the heel to give socks a more natural fit and keep them from slipping. They also have a blister tab for ankle socks and are constantly updating their pattern and color selection. Buy now

Leopard trainers via athleticpropulsionlabs.comThis might look like a fashion shoe, but The Ascend is actually functional. In fact, it's APL's signature cross-training shoe. The colors and patterns are constantly being updated. While there are plenty of more neutral tones, for the workout fanatic who loves to stand out, it's leopard all the way. (This is what your shoes say about your personality.) Buy now

Sparkly sports bra via phatbuddhawear.comYou don't need to wait for cocktail hour to sparkle with Phat Buddah's one-size-fits-all (it somehow manages to be at once super stretchy and flattering) sparkly Greenwich sports bra. Buy now

Cozy sweatpants via shop.nordstrom.comThese Karen Kane Leopard Print Fleece Sweatpants work just as well going to and from the gym as they do for an outdoor workout. Buy now

Better-than-pasta via amazon.comThere are so many delicious zoodle recipes, but the work can be arduous. Cut prep time to mere minutes with the BLACK+DECKER Spiraluxe 6-in-1 Electric Spiralizer. Use it to make these healthier pasta alternatives. Buy now

Healthy grilling year-round via amazon.comEating healthy doesn't need to be bland or take a lot of time. Use the George Foreman Multi-Plate & Grill to whip up a waffle or to grill lean cuts of protein. Check out these 31 delicious recipes for the grill. Buy now

Pain-relief insoles via superfeet.comInsoles are one of the most undervalued tools to alleviate foot pain—and it's worth splurging on effective ones. If the athlete in your life can't afford the custom route, check out Superfeet Go Premium Pain Relief Insoles for more comfortable workouts every time. Buy now

Reusable water bottle via aladdin-pmi.comYou already know the many benefits of staying hydrated, especially when working out. The Aladdin water bottle keeps your water (or whatever else you hydrate with…) ice cold for up to 18 hours! Buy now

Bright night light via flipbelt.comThe battery-free Million Mile Light illuminates up to 200 meters (218 yards), powered solely by the motion of its wearer (the light releases renewable energy with each step taken). You'll never twist your ankle on that uneven pavement again. Buy now

Rose gold juicer via hurom.comWhen it comes to juicers it doesn't get more stylish than one that's rose gold—see for yourself with HUROM H-AA Rose Gold Slow Juicer. HUROM also happens to be the leader when it comes to juicing, so expect this investment to pay off for years to come. The Slow Juicer can help you whip up healthy fruit and vegetable juices, nut, soy, and tofu milks, and natural ice cream. Not into juicing? There's always souping. Buy now

AI personal trainer via getvi.comVi is the perfect gift for the tech- and data-savvy fitness lover. It's the first voice-activated, AI personal trainer that gives users a personalized and humanized responsive experience, with running, walking, and cycle coaching in real-time based on its users own fitness data, including heart rate, steps, cadence, elevation, and sleep patterns. It's all compiled and analyzed through Vi's bio-sensing in-ear headphones and the user's mobile data to give feedback your exerciser can actually use to improve his or her fitness. Buy now

Massage stick via tigertaiusa.comRelieve muscle pain and soreness after a tough workout or training session with the Classic from Tiger Tail. Use these pro tips for a soothing self-massage. Buy now

Sporty lace-up tank via tobi.comIf you're going straight from Zumba or something else relatively low impact to after-work drinks or brunch with the girls, check out Tobi All About Me Lace Up Tank. Buy now

Cooling separates via arcticcool.comAnyone with a tendency to sweat a lot will appreciate Arctic Cool, a line of fitness apparel that has cooling technology built right into the fabric. As your body starts to sweat, the fabric begins to cool down to help keep you comfortable. Buy now

Office-appropriate gym bag via athleta.gap.comThe Athleta Totally Trippin' Gym Bag has all the gym bag essentials covered—think hot tool sleeve, wet bag for post workout, and water bottle sleeve. Plus the neutral colors will make it blend seamlessly with your everyday wardrobe. If you're shopping for someone with back issues, opt for a backpack like lululemon's Everywhere Backpack, which has dedicated pockets for laptop, water bottle, and "sweaty unmentionables." Buy now

Booty bands via sweatwithbecnyc.comThese Booty bands are the perfect way to stay fit on the go. Each bag comes with a set of three resistance loops—light, medium, and heavy—so you can up your intensity as you progress through the workouts outlined in the guide cards that come with this set. They're also great for keeping up with your workouts when you travel. Buy now

Cropped leggings with pockets via flipbelt.comFitness minimalists will love FlipBelt Crops. The workout pants have front and rear pockets to allow you to store cash, cards, your cell phone, and other valuables. They've also got an internally secured key hook. Buy now

Fabric-blocked top via revolve.comThe stylish Lukka Lux Purgos Tee is ideal for going to and from the gym come the cooler holiday weather. And it's so hip, your giftee may want to just skip the workout and just wear it into town. Buy now

Snow bunny basic via sweatybetty.comAnyone who's a winter sport enthusiast knows that the key to staying warm is layering. To that end, Sweaty Betty makes some of the best base layers, all of which marry style with function. Buy now

High fashion sneaks via six02.comFor those looking to get the designer look for "less," there's the PUMA X Sophia Webster collection, which includes the luxury footwear designer's take on a sneaker. Buy now

