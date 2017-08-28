This Is How Often—and For How Long—You Should Exercise, According to a Personal Trainer

oneinchpunch/Shutterstock

Whether you want to trim down or tone up, it’s no secret that staying active is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. But as for exactly how much exercise you should be doing? It all depends on your fitness goals.

Still, there are general principles that anyone should follow, according to personal trainer Tom Mans. (In fact, this quiz will tell you exactly what workout you should be doing.)

“The type of workout you do ultimately depends on your ability, goals, likes and dislikes, equipment available, what injuries you have, and how much time you have available,” personal trainer Tom Mans told The Independent.

Sadly, hitting the gym once or twice a week won’t cut it. Four or five sessions a week is ideal; however, Mans says you should aim to hit the gym at least three times each week in order to see real results.

A frequent gym routine “exposes your body to a large enough training stimulus throughout the week, which enables the body to adapt, get stronger, leaner and fitter,” Mans said. If you’re too darn busy to work out, these sneaky ways to stay fit might do the trick.

Each workout should last for about 45 minutes to one hour, Mans says. His preferred routine includes a 10 minute warm-up, 30 to 40 minutes of weight training, and five to 10 minutes of cool down and stretching. Half-hour workouts work best for conditioning sessions and interval training, too.

According to Mans, it’s best to take a day’s rest between weight-lifting sessions to allow your muscles time to recover. If you’re training different body parts each time, however, it’s OK to lift on consecutive days. Just make sure you know the absolute best way to build muscle, according to science.

[Source: The Independent]