C-Sit Bicycles

Courtesy Danielle Natoni

With the resistance band around the arch of both feet, sit back into c-sit position, making sure the abs are engaged. Place your hands by your side to keep you stable. Extend one leg out and one knee in, alternating the movements in classic cycling style for 20 total reps. "This move targets the abs, though your legs will get a workout, " says Natoni.