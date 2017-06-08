Content continues below ad

A gentle stretch relaxes the muscles, letting them release and grow longer. But too intense a stretch can actually create an inflammatory response, Apostolopoulos warns, meaning your body is trying to repair damage. “Any time you cause pain, you actually cause tissue damage,” he says. “You don’t want to generate any form of pain and discomfort when you are trying to become more mobile and increase your flexibility.”

Relax your mind and body

Studio Romantic/Shutterstock

Stretches should be gentle not only for the sake of the body, says Apostolopoulos, but also for the mind. “Flexibility work, if done properly, has a calming effect,” he says, adding that for this reason it’s a good thing to practice around bedtime. “A lot of my patients are taught to stretch before they go to sleep.” Not only does stretching before bed help the mind and body relax, it will help you sleep better, too. “When you prepare your body for sleep through [gently] stretching, you’re helping your body recover and regenerate.”