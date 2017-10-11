Shaynepplstockphoto/ShutterstockAlthough it’s not the ideal way to treat the blemish, there is a time for pimple popping. It’s a process of patience and if you jump the gun too soon, you’ll be left with your skin even more irritated and red, and no one wants that. But no matter the timing, there is one area you always need to avoid when it comes to eradicating acne by popping, according to experts. (This is why you should never treat a pimple with toothpaste.)

Whatever you do, never pop a pimple in the so-called “danger triangle,” a region which reaches from the corners of your mouth to the bridge of your nose. This reason for avoiding pimple-popping in this region has to do with infection risk, which is significantly higher in this area due to a concentration of veins which lead back to your the cavernous sinus region of your brain.

“If there were a serious skin infection in this area that went untreated, and then subsequently tracked back to the brain, it could theoretically prove fatal,” Dr. Jeremy Brauer, a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the NYU Langone Medical Center, tells Men’s Health.

An infection from a popped pimple in this region is easily treatable with antibiotics, so if you suspect you’re developing one, don’t fret. Signs of infection include redness, swelling, drainage, bleeding, and continued development of pus. If these symptoms persist, seek medical attention. (If you want to keep your skin clear, avoid these foods.)

[Source: Men’s Health]