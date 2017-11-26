29 Things Your Grocer Won’t Tell You

If you hate crowds and lines... Tyler Olson/Shutterstock...shop at dinnertime (5 to 9 p.m.) or even later. Only 4 percent of shoppers hit the aisles between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. The least crowded day of the week? Wednesday. We bet you didn't know about these 10 apps that will change the way you grocery shop.

Get it while it's fresh Gabor Tinz/ShutterstockGo ahead and reach way back for the fresh milk. Everybody does.

Save time...and money JohnKwan/ShutterstockCoupons with a bar code are easy to scan. The other ones take an eternity. But if you're willing to wait, be our guest.

Wacky produce lovers, be warned Meawpong3405/ShutterstockThat star fruit has been here a lot longer than the broccoli. Familiar produce turns over more quickly than exotic things.

The more products you see... Micolas/Shutterstock...the more you are likely to buy. That's why the aisles are so long and the milk is usually in the far corner. —Marion Nestle, author of What to Eat

Like employees with a good attitude? Oscar Carrascosa Martinez/ShutterstockShop at chains that are employee-owned, suggest customer-satisfaction surveys. When employees have a stake in the profits, it shows in their attitude.

Don't be a "grazer" Akarat Thongsatid/ShutterstockThe "grazers" order food at the deli, eat it as they're shopping, and get rid of the wrappers before they check out. We also call that stealing.

I'm not just selling groceries... Goran Bogicevic/Shutterstock...I'm selling real estate. Look high and low—literally—for good values from smaller manufacturers who can't afford to stock their products in the eye-level sweet spot.

Pint-sized consumers Pressmaster/ShutterstockWe're marketing to your kids too. That's why we put the rainbow-colored cereals and other kiddie catnip at their eye level.

Be wary of "specials" Brian A Jackson/ShutterstockWhen people see signs with numbers—8 for $10!" or "Limit: 5 per customer"—they buy 30 to 100 percent more than they otherwise might have.

The baby formula is locked up because... Pavel Ilyukhin/Shutterstock...thieves resell it on the black market. Ditto for the cough and cold medications, smoking-cessation products, razor blades, and batteries.

Watch your wheels sahua d/ShutterstockDriving your Ferrari to the Piggly Wiggly and want to avoid shopping-cart dents? Park far, far away.

How much goes to waste Gabor Tinz/ShutterstockYou'll end up tossing 12 percent of what you buy. Yikes!

What not to buy val lawless/ShutterstockDon't buy anything with more than five ingredients (too processed), with ingredients you can't pronounce (too processed), with anything artificial (tastes bad), with a cartoon on it (direct marketing to children), or with a health claim (misleading). —Marion Nestle.

The truth about bags Syda Productions/ShutterstockPaper? Plastic? We don't really care. But asking us to double-bag…that's just wasteful.

How to find the fresh fruit Luis Carlos Torres/ShutterstockDig and reach for the freshest produce. Older merchandise gets pushed to the front of the bin and spread across the top to encourage customers to take it first.

This isn't a social service agency ND700/ShutterstockThe purpose of grocery stores is to get you to buy more food, not less. —Marion Nestle Only 14 percent of consumers overall stick to just the items on their shopping list.

Card conundrum Stokkete/ShutterstockVery few people really like the "loyalty card" program, and it's expensive for us to run.

Attention, shoppers LADO/ShutterstockDon't start your shopping just as we're closing. We just want to leave. It's been a long day.

Don't get sucked in Andrey Burkov/ShutterstockWatch out for gimmicks. They are intended to get you into a store more frequently and to keep you away from competitors.

Supermarket supervisors Minerva Studio/ShutterstockThe person who supervises it all has a tough job; they're just a big babysitter.

Not feeling so thankful Africa Studio/ShutterstockThanksgiving is our least favorite holiday.

Sticky bottles? No, thank you Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/ShutterstockBring back your recyclable cans and bottles, but please rinse them out first. Leaving soda inside is unsanitary, and we find it disgusting.

Know the signs of a store in trouble 06photo/ShutterstockThey include: stocking fewer perishable items, storing non-perishables in refrigerated cases to make them look full, and "dummying up" shelves with empty boxes. If we were offering the best prices and highest quality, wouldn't there be more people shopping here?

I'm not getting rich here ElenaR/shutterstockAfter-tax net profit for the grocery industry is less than 2 percent, and by the end of 2013, the Food Marketing Institute, an industry group, predicts annual average wages will be just $18,000.

Eyeing the express lane? Use common sense Photobac/ShutterstockIf you get in the 10 items or less line with 25 items, don't be surprised if you are asked to leave. If you have 12 items, not many people will care.

That cart's not so clean Goncharov Artem/ShutterstockWatch those shopping-cart handles. They're covered in bacteria, says food-safety consultant Jeff Nelken. Use a sanitary wipe if the store provides them. Finicky shoppers can even patronize supermarkets that send their carts through a cart wash.

Skip the center aisles... Scanrail1/Shutterstock...that's where you'll find the junk food, like sodas and snack foods.

