Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Swiss chard stems

David Kay/Shutterstock

Don't just eat the leaves, those stems are pretty important, too, in providing real nutritional value, says Schapiro. "As they're high in glutamine, they can improve your immune system," she says. Also, as a leafy green, they contain great iron and fiber, too. To roast Swiss chard stems, Schapiro recommends preheating the oven to 375°F, rinsing the stems and patting them dry. "Then, simply use one to two teaspoons of olive oil to coat the bottom of a baking dish and lay the stems down in a single layer. After laying the stems down, drizzle with a teaspoon of olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Cover the dish with foil and place the dish in the over and bake for 10 minutes, then remove the foil. Finish baking for about 20 more minutes until the stems are tender and starting to brown," she explains.