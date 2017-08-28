Strawberry sandwiches Nataliia Leontieva/Shutterstock When I was in high school I specifically went to a now-defunct restaurant only to eat a version of this sandwich; its demise doesn’t stop me from enjoying it still. Not to mention, there are bunches of science-backed reasons you should be eating more bread. Simply place three-grain bread on a plate and spread it with farmer cheese. Top evenly with strawberries and drizzle with honey. Add black pepper, if desired.

Peanut butter-banana-apple bites Elena Shashkina/Shutterstock Certainly a snack most beloved by children, but most of the adults I know also love these little bites. The flavors and textures cover all the bases: crunchy, creamy, smooth, sweet and tart with a touch of cinnamon spiciness. Plus, the swipe of peanut butter is a great way to sneakily pack more protein into your diet. To make them, spread apple slices with peanut butter. Top with banana and sprinkle on some sugar, cinnamon and, if desired, blueberries.

Chocolate matchsticks Ozgur Coskun/Shutterstock My childhood friend introduced me to this quintessential salty-sweet combination many years ago, but I have to admit I consider this rendition pure genius! Just see how cool they look! Melt down some chocolate chips (these are the healthiest chocolates ever!), and dip pretzels into the batter. Set aside for four hours to cool at room temperature.

Mini cranberry muffins Andrea Skjold Mink/Shutterstock These tiny, tart muffins are for cranberry lovers. You can substitute raspberries or blueberries if you wish, but before you do that, read up on the nine reasons you should be eating more cranberries. If you don’t have mini muffin tins, you can make these in regular muffin tins, but then you can only eat half a muffin. Find the full recipe here.

Apple chips Tatiana Volgutova/Shutterstock These chips bear no relation to those you buy at the market: the intensity of their flavor is much deeper and more apple-y, and their texture is crispy rather than soft. To ensure crispness, slice the apples as thinly as possible. The best part? They require just three ingredients! Find the recipe here.



