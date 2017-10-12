16 Healthy Halloween Candy Swaps That Won’t Get Your House Egged
No, we're not recommending handing out boxes or raisins or quarters this Halloween! There's a growing number of healthier Halloween treats that kids (and adults!) will actually love—and there's no bouncing off the walls followed by a major crash involved.
Instead of Rice Crispy Treats try Crispy Rice Squaresshutterstock, via puregrowthorganic.comWe don't have to tell you that Rice Crispy Treats are not a good option, but because the love for snap, crackle, pop runs deep, we have an unbelievable doppelganger for you, Pure Growth Organic Crispy Rice Squares. Free of artificial colors and flavors, they're also organic, vegan, and made with brown rice. Yes, you can eat carbs and be healthy,
Instead of microwave popcorn try SkinnyPop Popcornshutterstock, via skinnypop.comSkinnyPop Popcorn is an oft-recommend alternative to traditional microwave popcorn by health experts and now it comes in portion controlled (and Halloween-friendly…), multipacks. The filler-free popcorn packs are made without GMOs, gluten, dairy, or preservatives. SkinnyPop is also Teal Pumpkin Project-approved meaning it's free of all major allergens.
Instead of Kraft Jet-Puffed Miniature Marshmallows try Smashmallowshutterstock, via smashmallow.comSmashmallow makes highbrow alternatives to traditional marshmallows. Not only do they come in a relatively long list of flavors like Cinnamon Churro and Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed, but they're made without a long list of chemicals. Note however marshmallows are still marshmallows–even if they're called Smashmallows–so the number one ingredient in these is still sugar (albeit organic sugar) so remember to stick to one serving (30g or four marshmallows for a total 90 calories and 14g of sugar). Here are some creative ways to use any leftover marshmallows.
Instead of Chips Ahoy! try Oatmegashutterstock, via oatmega.comOatmega makes cookies and protein bars using grass-fed whey protein so they contain 12 to 14g of protein (by the way, this is how much protein you should be eating) and 250mg of EPA and DHA Omega-3s (a daily dose!) for each cookie or bar.
Instead of Hershey's Kisses try Enjoy Life Foods Halloween Chocolate Minisshutterstock, via enjoylifefoods.comEnjoy Life Foods Halloween Chocolate Minis are bite-size mini chocolates free-from the top eight allergens. They come in Dark Chocolate, Ricemilk Chocolate, Ricemilk Crunch Chocolate, as well as a Variety Pack.
Instead of Lindt Truffles try Alter Eco Dark Mint Trufflesshutterstock, via alterecofoods.comIf you're going to go for a high-fat truffle opt for Alter Eco Dark Mint Truffles, which are not only fair trade and organic but made with pure coconut oil.
Instead of Candied Apples try Bare Cinnamon Apply Chipsshuttertstock, via baresnacks.com Bare Cinnamon Apple Chips are crunchy but sweet baked apple chips made with fresh apples and cinnamon–nothing else! That means no added sugar, preservatives, fat, sodium, or cholesterol, and they're a good source of fiber. Here are some fun uses for apples, besides eating them.
Instead of Peanut Butter Kisses try NuttZo 2go
shutterstock, via nuttzo.comYou already know that nuts are chock full of healthy fats, the one issue is portion control; like all things, healthy fats are only healthy in moderation. Nuts are also high in calories. NuttZo 2go solves these problems with their portion controlled squeezable packs made with seven nuts and seeds. Aside from healthy fats, these packs are full of protein and omega-3s
Instead of Bubble Yum, try Spry Dental Defense Strong Longer Bubble Gumshutterstock, via xlear.comSpry Dental Defense Strong Longer Bubble Gum is a great alternative to traditional gum. It's sweetened with xylitol, a natural sweetener, which can help keep mouths not only fresh but clean by inhibiting bacteria from sticking to teeth and tissues. Check out these other natural breath fresheners.
Instead of a Snickers try Navitas Naturals Superfood Cacao Cranberry Barshutterstock, via shop.navitasorganics.comNavitas Naturals, a brand leader in the superfood category, recently launched grab and go bars perfect for an immune-boosting Halloween treat. Their Superfood Cacao Cranberry Bars (like all the brand's products) are made only with certified organic, plant-based and minimally processed ingredient including cashews, almonds, sunflower seeds, cacao beans, and quinoa. Here are more superfoods you should be eating.
Instead of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups try Unreal Mini Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupshutterstock, via shop.getunreal.comUnreal takes the high fructose corn syrup out of some of your favorite childhood treats. Case and point their Mini Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, a total doppelganger for Peanut Butter Cups. Note that Unreal products aren't actually made with healthy ingredients (no quinoa or sunflower seeds sprinkled in here!), but the lack of chemicals, additives, and HFCS make them a better alternative to mainstream treats.
Instead of Sour Patch Kids try Brandless Sour Gummy Wormsshutterstock, via brandless.comBrandless is a new website that sells healthy food, organic beauty products, and a few other everyday items all priced at $3. For Halloween, they have a variety of sweets and treats with the standout being their Sour Gummy Worms. Again, these aren't healthy per se, but an exceedingly better alternative to filler-filled competitors. They're non-GMO, gluten-free, they're free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and trans fats. Stay away from these Halloween candies if you care about your teeth.
Instead of Jelly Belly Jelly Beans try Wholesome Surf Sweets Organic Jelly Beansshutterstock, via wholesomesweet.comWholesome Surf Sweets Organic Jelly Beans are made without synthetic colors. They're also naturally flavored and vegetarian (no questionable animal fats here!), have 100 percent vitamin C per serving, and you'll recognize all the ingredients on the nutrition label.
Instead of Fruit Roll-Up try Kind Fruit Bitesshutterstock, via kindsnacks.comYou probably know Kind for their bars, but they've also launched bite-size snacks made with only real fruit–no juices, purees, concentrates, preservatives, or added sugar. Here are more options for healthy Halloween candies.
Instead of potato chips try Pea Crispsshutterstock, via amazon.comYou'd have to be living under a rock not to know that Amazon is very interested in being a major player in the food space. One of the ways that hasn't drawn quite as much media attention as their Whole Foods acquisition is Wickedly Prime, an Amazon exclusive snack line only offered to Amazon Prime members. If you're not a Prime member yet, we have your deliciously addictive reason to join–Pea Crisps. A healthier alternative to potato chips, each bag of seasoned dried green peas has just 90 calories and two grams of fiber.
Instead of puffed chips try Chickpea Strawsshutterstock, via happyfamilybrands.comHappy Tot's Chickpea Straws were designed to help tots consume their daily vegetables—they're baked with ingredients like organic garbanzo beans and organic spinach. But let's be honest, most adults could use more produce in their diet too. We're not saying these will replace your raw and cooked veggies, but they're a great alternative when you want a savory treat. They're also completely sodium free and sold in portion controlled 30 calorie packs. Looking for more ways to sneak in veggies? Who isn't… checkout this unicorn dip!
