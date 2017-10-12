Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

shutterstock, via nuttzo.comYou already know that nuts are chock full of healthy fats , the one issue is portion control; like all things, healthy fats are only healthy in moderation. Nuts are also high in calories. NuttZo 2go solves these problems with their portion controlled squeezable packs made with seven nuts and seeds. Aside from healthy fats, these packs are full of protein and omega-3s

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Instead of puffed chips try Chickpea Straws

shutterstock, via happyfamilybrands.com Happy Tot's Chickpea Straws were designed to help tots consume their daily vegetables—they're baked with ingredients like organic garbanzo beans and organic spinach. But let's be honest, most adults could use more produce in their diet too. We're not saying these will replace your raw and cooked veggies, but they're a great alternative when you want a savory treat. They're also completely sodium free and sold in portion controlled 30 calorie packs. Looking for more ways to sneak in veggies? Who isn't… checkout this unicorn dip

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Reader’s Digest editors, who aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting. If you buy them, we may get a small share of revenue from our partners, such as Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]