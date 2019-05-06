How to Make an Apple Cider Vinegar Drink (and Why You Should)

You've probably read about drinking apple cider vinegar for its health benefits—you may also have heard it can be harmful. Our guide aims to clear up the confusion, and shares a recipe and tips if you're curious to try it.

NoirChocolate/Shutterstock

Apple cider vinegar is a natural product made from apples that are crushed and fermented, which creates a host of bacteria (the good kind!). The result is a vinegar, rich in acetic acid compounds, long used as a folk remedy for a variety of health benefits. While you can enjoy potential benefits just by cooking with apple cider vinegar, you can also try an apple cider vinegar drink recipe—with some caveats.

Potential benefits of apple cider vinegar

While apple cider vinegar has been a folk remedy for a long time, scientists are still researching its benefits. They may help with:

High blood sugar

Weight loss

Digestion

Immunity

High blood pressure

Sore throat or congestion

Stopping infection

Increasing energy

Used externally, ACV also offers lots of beauty benefits

Can I drink apple cider vinegar every day?

Many proponents of ACV advise taking 1-2 tablespoons daily, whether in a drink or with food. As with any remedy, you should check with your doctor first, especially if you’re pregnant. Here are some of the things that can happen when you take ACV every day.

The best time to drink apple cider vinegar

Sip your apple cider vinegar drink first thing in the morning or right before a meal. Taken before a meal, the vinegar drink can help you feel full faster, which can aid in weight loss.

Should I take a shot of apple cider vinegar?

No! Taking a shot of vinegar alone is an acidic blast that can harm the enamel of your teeth and even damage your esophagus and lungs. The key is to dilute the vinegar in water.

How to make an apple cider vinegar drink

The ratio:

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar (stock up on ACV here)

8 ounces of water

Even diluted, the vinegar drink may not taste fabulous, so you can add a squeeze of honey and/or a dash of cinnamon or ginger.

Sip the drink slowly. If you’re drinking ACV daily, you may want to drink through a straw to prevent wearing the enamel of your teeth. This is why taking it straight is one of the things you should never do while taking apple cider vinegar.

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.