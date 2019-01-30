What you should take away

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be eating celery. In fact, nonstarchy vegetables are great low-calorie snack choices for anyone trying to live a healthy life. Find out the fat-burning foods you should add to your diet, too.

If you were hoping the negative calories myth was true, you’re not alone: a lot of people are hoping to lose weight. There’s just a healthier, more straightforward way to do it. The key to weight loss is not seeking out foods that you can eat guilt-free, but focusing instead on vegetables and lean meats (like you can in these 95 low-carb dinners!). Try reading more nutrition labels, choosing smarter meals at restaurants, or making healthy substitutions! You’ll be amazed at how delicious it is to get your nutrients.

As it turns out, dieting is less about banning certain things and more about choosing a variety of foods that will supply your body with important nutrients. So go ahead, grab that stalk of celery! It might be supplying your body with a few calories, but they’re important for you to stay healthy and strong. Next, check out the 30 tiny diet changes that can help you lose weight.