What the Heck Is Nergi Fruit?

It is small, green, and tasty. Nergi fruit look like grapes on the outside. On the inside, it’s more like kiwi. And the taste is kind of a mix of both.

So, why haven’t we seen these in stores until recently? Well, because Nergi fruit aren’t native to U.S. The berries, aka kiwi berries, are grown in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Ukraine, but they originate and are produced in Asia. And they are harvested in August and September, which is why the fall is the best time to buy them. (Here’s some other produce to buy in the fall.)

They’re like strawberries, in that you should buy them when they are soft to touch. And, like most berries, you can eat the peel.