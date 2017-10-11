What the Heck Is Nergi Fruit?

The latest superfood has lots of nutrients. But find out how you can serve, eat and snack on delicious Nergi fruit berries.

By

NegriGaus Alex/ShutterstockWhat are Nergi berries?

It is small, green, and tasty. Nergi fruit look like grapes on the outside. On the inside, it’s more like kiwi. And the taste is kind of a mix of both.

So, why haven’t we seen these in stores until recently? Well, because Nergi fruit aren’t native to U.S. The berries, aka kiwi berries, are grown in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Ukraine, but they originate and are produced in Asia. And they are harvested in August and September, which is why the fall is the best time to buy them. (Here’s some other produce to buy in the fall.)

They’re like strawberries, in that you should buy them when they are soft to touch. And, like most berries, you can eat the peel.

Here’s how to eat Nergi

You can wash them and snack on them as you like. But they last three days at room temperature and a week when you keep them in the fridge or drawer. You can also add them to smoothies, salads and pretty much any dish you would add fruit to. (Here are 8 healthy fruit smoothie ideas to try for breakfast.)

What are the nutritional benefits of Nergi?

Well, as a fruit, they’re low in calories—52 calories for about 10 berries. (One is about the size of a small plum.) And it’s a good source of fiber, vitamin C and vitamin E. It does have sugar, as most fruits do, and are being touted for their energizing properties. (Here are 8 energy-boosting foods.)

Ready to try some?

Like we said, you can just snack on them or add them to your favorite fruit recipes for a bit of sweetness. But, we also have these recipes so you can test them out. And they are totally Instagrammable, too—just like these gorgeous playa bowls.

Want to stay smart and healthy?

Get our weekly Health Reads newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.