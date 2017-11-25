Breast cancer protection tanjichica/ShutterstockLiving a lifestyle that reduces your cancer risk is wise—here are habits that prevent breast cancer. Parsley may have specific protective benefits against breast cancer. "It contains a chemical compound called apigenin that is known to help inhibit breast cancer cell growth," says Amanda Capriglione RD, CDN. "Some scientists believe that apigenin can be a possible non-toxic treatment in the future." Add a handful of flat leaf parsley to salads, smoothies, and soups for maximum benefits.

Fights inflammation SOMMAI/ShutterstockIt's one of the more troubling general symptoms—inflammation can actually be deadly. Parsley helps because it's high in antioxidants like vitamin C, A, and E, which can help soothe inflammation. "This can help reduce the risk of arthritis, an inflammation of the joints," says Brunilda Nazario, MD. "It is also an excellent source of flavonoids, antioxidants that help reduce the risk of many chronic diseases, including cancer, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease."

Makes grilling safer Hendra Xu/Shutterstock"Consume parsley with your char-grilled chicken, fish, and steak to help minimize the cancer-causing effects of heterocyclic amines," says Capriglione. "Heterocyclic amines are made when proteins are cooked at high-temperatures." She suggests making a chimichurri sauce by blending parsley, fresh garlic, salt, pepper, some apple cider or red wine vinegar and olive oil together and adding to cooked meats. Check out these seven other tips for healthier grilling.

Prevents lines and wrinkles nito/ShutterstockEating parsley benefits your complexion. The herb is high in vitamin C, and vitamin C makes collagen, which gives skin its structure and strength. "Collagen helps to iron out fine lines and wrinkles," says Capriglione. "Make a vitamin C-packed salad with some greens (including parsley), orange pieces, and finish with a lemony vinaigrette." Here are the best foods for younger skin.

Strengthens bones Africa Studio/Shutterstock"Ten sprigs of parsley is enough to reach your daily dose of vitamin K," says Capriglione. Getting an adequate amount of vitamin K in your diet may help protect against bone fractures, as it helps make the protein for bones and blood clotting. Here are 30 simple things you can do to build your bones.

Helps with digestion mpessaris/ShutterstockSettle your stomach with the help of this soothing herb. "It can help aid in digestion and help reduce bloating," says Capriglione. "It contains compounds that enable the expulsion of gas from the body." Add some flat leaf parsley into your dinner before a big night out. If you have tummy troubles, avoid these foods that are bad for digestive health.

Freshens breath Ekaterina Kondratova/ShutterstockAlthough it may not be able to kill all those sulfur compounds that cause bad breath, eating some of the herb can help freshen the breath and mask any bad odors. "Parsley acts as a natural breath freshener, especially after consuming garlic or onion," says Capriglione. Here's what your bad breath is trying to tell you.

Helps with bladder infections Thanthima Lim/ShutterstockSuffer from UTIs? Consider adding some parsley into your diet. "Homeopathic practitioners use this to treat urinary tract infections and kidney and bladder stones," says Nazario. "It contains chemicals that cause muscle contraction in the intestine, bladder, and uterus. Hence, indigestion, UTIs, and menstrual cramps were often treated with concoctions of this herb." Here are 10 more home remedies you can try for UTIs.

Fights off heart disease Stephen Orsillo/ShutterstockRaw parsley contains folate, an important B vitamin, making it a candidate for preventing heart troubles, like these 15 other heart-saving tips. "Folate is involved in maintaining normal levels of the amino acid homocysteine, which is important given that elevated levels are associated with cardiovascular diseases," says Carolina Guizar, MS, RDN, CDN. "Like vitamin C, folate is heat sensitive and is best retained when consumed in fresh parsley."