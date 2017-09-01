10 Different Ways to Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix—That Aren’t Pumpkin Spice Lattes
It truly becomes fall once the Pumpkin Spice Latte returns, and it's hard not to overdose on your fix of the drink. Luckily, there are plenty of other ways to indulge in all things pumpkin spice without eating 400+ calories or having to spend a hefty $6 at Starbucks.
Pumpkin spice on the govia ohyeahnutrition.comNext time you're on the go and need a snack, skip the coffee shop line and bring a One Pumpkin Pie Bar with you instead. Not only does each bar contain 21 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber, but it only has 1 gram of sugar, so you won't have to feel guilty about indulging in this treat. Here's how to eat more healthy protein without even trying.
Pumpkin spice granolavia sweethomefarm.comThis whole-grain rich Pumpkin Flax Granola from Sweet Home Farm is loaded with oats, brown rice, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds, making it a nutritious choice to serve over some yogurt or as a cereal. It's rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and of course it has that signature pumpkin pie spice flavor to make all your breakfast dreams come true. Here are even more delicious and healthy breakfast ideas.
Pumpkin smoothievia jambajuice.comIf you want to sip your pumpkin through a straw, you might as well make it a juice. The Pumpkin Delight from Jamba Juice combines real pumpkin with almond milk and banana for a creamy drink that just screams fall. You also don't have to worry about any weird ingredients with this drink, as it contains no artificial flavors or preservatives and no high-fructose corn syrup. Plus, pumpkin has a number of health benefits and the power to heal.
Content continues below ad
Pumpkin spice treatvia noosayoghurt.comGet your fill of probiotics while also enjoying fall's favorite fruit with Pumpkin Pie Yogurt from Noosa. You'll love this blend of pumpkin puree, whole milk, cream cheese, and spices so much, you might find yourself eating it straight out of the tub.
Pumpkin spice cerealvia target.comYour favorite breakfast cereal just got even better. These Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are made with whole grain oats as well as real pumpkin puree and a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. You might not feel right eating pumpkin pie for breakfast, but this cereal is the next best thing — especially since it's such a good source of fiber and really captures that pumpkin pie spice flavor. Here are some other ways to get more fiber into your diet without even trying.
Pumpkin spice ice coffeevia califiafarms.comThe combination of pumpkin and coffee really is a classic, so get your healthy fill of a typical PSL with Califia Farms' Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee. It's made with almond milk, so it's perfect for those who are vegan or dairy-free, and it also doesn't contain any soy. With its autumn-blend of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, this cold brew coffee will satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you energized. Good news! Drinking coffee may help you live longer.
Content continues below ad
Pumpkin spice oatmealvia shop.naturespath.comHeart-healthy oatmeal is always a nutritious option, and the first meal of the day gets some flavor with these Pumpkin Spice with Chia Hot Oatmeal Oats from Nature's Path. This breakfast grain is loaded with not only pumpkin, but pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, vanilla, and a variety of spices. It's low in sodium and a good source of fiber, and it will leave your stomach full and satisfied. Here are more oatmeal topping ideas you've never thought of.
Pumpkin seed barsvia shop.healthwarrior.comThese plant-based health food bars are as clean as it gets. Made with less than 10 whole ingredients that you can find in your pantry, each of the Health Warrior Pumpkin Seed Bar flavors are the perfect fall snack to satisfy all your pumpkin cravings, while also providing a good source of protein and fiber.
Pumpkin spice popcornvia shop.boomchickapop.comNext time you're staying in on a breezy autumn evening, skip the buttery popcorn and get your hands on this Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn from Boom Chicka Pop. With this sweet treat, you won't have to worry about any weird chemicals or high fructose corn syrup. Instead, you can just enjoy its sugary pumpkin crunch on those days when you're really just not feeling coffee.
Content continues below ad
DIY Pumpkin Face Maskvia joannavargas.comIf you're looking for a zero-calorie way to enjoy the wonders of pumpkin, opt for this Pumpkin Face Mask from Joanna Vargas instead. Pumpkin is filled with alpha hydroxy acids along with vitamin A and vitamin C, so you can leave your skin glowing while also enjoying the scent of pumpkin, yogurt, honey, and more. We also love these other DIY face masks.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Video
More About Healthy Eating
11 Baby Steps to Ease Into a Plant-Based Diet
16 Condiments That Are Secret Health Bombs (And What to Eat Instead)
You wouldn’t think a little drizzle or a sprinkling of your favorite condiment could make any difference in your quest for healthy eating. Trouble is, most of us go overboard and a “little something” becomes a dollop, which could mean a big bomb of extra salt, fat, and sugar.