Swallow something sweet iStock/Oktay Ortakcioglu A spoonful of sugar is a popular hiccups cure because its graininess could slightly irritate the esophagus, causing the phrenic nerves to "reset" themselves, although there is no proof of this. Don't miss these 9 clear signs you're eating too much sugar.

...Or something sour Ralph Smith for Reader's Digest Take a teaspoonful of vinegar. Its sour taste could stop a hiccup in its tracks. Here are 95+ other uses for vinegar!

Have some peanut butter iStock/Floortje A big spoonful of peanut butter is a classic cure if you're pondering how to get rid of hiccups. In the process of chewing and getting it off your tongue and teeth, your swallowing and breathing patterns are interrupted. And hence, the hiccups will be history. (Speaking of peanut butter, did you know this interesting history of the peanut butter and jelly sandwich?)

Content continues below ad

Sip some hot sauce iStock/Donald Erickson This probably works because the heat and burn are distracting enough to turn your body's focus on the burn, instead of the hiccup process. Hot sauce can also be a great sore throat treatment!

Enjoy a little honey iStock/catphoto4 Put 1 teaspoon of honey, stirred in warm water, on the back of your tongue, and swallow it. Like dill, honey could potentially tickle the vagus nerve to make the hiccups stop. Bonus: Honey is also a known infection fighter and cough soother l

Yummy chocolate remedy iStock/Donald Erickson The process of how to get rid of hiccups gets a little more difficult with this method. Eat some powdered chocolate drink mix (cocoa or Ovaltine) right off the spoon. Swallowing the spoonful isn't easy and should cure the hiccups. (We bet you didn't know these mind-blowing facts about hiccups.)

Content continues below ad

Brown bag 'em iStock/DebbiSmirnoff Breathe slowly and deeply into a small paper bag. (Stop if you feel light-headed.) This increases the carbon dioxide level in the blood and makes the diaphragm contract more deeply to bring in more oxygen, which may stop the hiccup spasms. Find out here why brown bags can also help relive toothaches.

Chew up some dill iStock/Alina Solovyova Vincent Here's a simple, pleasant-tasting trick on how to get rid of hiccups: Slowly chew a teaspoon of dill seeds. This traditional cure may work because swallowing the seeds stimulates the vagus nerve to make the hiccups stop. (Did you know that hiccups could be a sign of this life-threatening condition?)

Try the paper towel trick iStock/cretolamna Place a single layer of paper towel over the top of a glass, then drink through the towel. You'll have to "pull" harder with your diaphragm to suck up the water, and concentrated gulping counteracts spasmodic muscle movements of hiccups. (Here's what your hiccups can reveal about your health.)

Content continues below ad