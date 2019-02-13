Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar Has Amazing Benefits—but Not If You Drink It Like This

marekuliasz/Shutterstock

Apple cider vinegar has a pretty hefty list of potential benefits. It can help with stomach issues, hiccups, and a sore throat; it also works to clear dandruff, acne, and unsightly bruises. The list goes on and on—check out these other 15 surprising good things that apple cider vinegar can do.

One way to reap the benefits of this magic liquid is to try drinking apple cider vinegar, but it’s important to sip it in the correct way and quantity. With all of the problems ACV can solve, it may be tempting to just knock back a glass every day, but that can do more harm than good. Also, make sure you don’t fall for these apple cider vinegar myths.

Let’s be honest: Drinking apple cider vinegar isn’t the tastiest way to get hydrated. Because of that, many people choose to get their daily dose by taking a shot of the liquid and quickly drinking or eating something else to get the taste out of their mouth. However, over time, this can be extremely harmful. Apple cider vinegar is highly acidic, and while this can help to balance your body’s pH level, it can also damage your tooth enamel and esophagus. The happy medium is mixing one to two tablespoons of ACV into eight ounces of water. If that drink is still too hard to choke down because of the strong taste, try adding a little honey.

Bottom line: Don’t feel like you have to stop drinking apple cider vinegar altogether. Just make sure that you mix it with the appropriate amount of water first so that it doesn’t cause damage in the long run. When taken appropriately your body will benefit in many ways. Check out all the things that happen to you when you drink apple cider vinegar every day.

[Source: popsugar.com]