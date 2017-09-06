You leave them in for too long iStock/PeopleImages Next time you're tempted to pass out without removing your contacts, consider this cautionary tale: Meabh McHugh-Hill, a 23-year-old college student, left her lenses on too long and they'd dried to the point of gluing themselves to her eyeballs. She then made the fatal error of hastily trying to remove them and accidentally tore the top layer of her eye away, giving herself a corneal ulcer (an abscess or sore on the eye). "When [the doctors] took a proper look, they said I had scratched an entire layer off my whole eye," McHugh-Hill told local media. "The pain was intense. I wasn't able to do much else besides stay in bed with the curtains drawn for the five days that followed." Find out what would happen if you never took out your contacts.

You think extended wear contacts are OK to sleep in Stock-Asso/Shutterstock There's a reason your eyes hurt when you accidentally fall asleep in regular contacts. During the day, oxygen can reach your open eyes, but it can't get in as easily when your lids are closed. Plus, you lubricate your eyes and contacts every time you blink, says New York licensed optician Eddie Eisenberg. During the night, though, the contacts trapped behind your closed eyes could become a breeding ground for bacteria. At the very least, your contacts won't last as long as they could if you saved them for your waking hours. "If you're wearing your lens and not getting use of it, it shortens the life of that lens," says Eisenberg. You're better off just keeping your spare glasses by the bed. Learn more about why it's bad to sleep in contacts

You don't replace your contact lenses regularly iStock/AJ_Watt Just because your contact lenses seem like they're all good... doesn't mean they are. And yes, 59 percent of contact lens wearers are guilty of wearing lenses longer than they should, found an American Eye-Q survey from the American Optometric Association. "Contact lenses are a medical device and can run higher risk of infection or eye related complications if not used properly," explains Weslie Hamada, OD, associate director of professional affairs, North America, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care. "You should always follow proper replacement schedules as prescribed by your doctor. Contact lenses are just like your underwear, you would never reuse an old dirty pair." Throw them away even sooner if they start irritating your eyes, says Eisenberg. (Here are 13 things your eye doctor won't tell you that you really should know.)

You don't wash your hands before touching them iStock/baona Much like wait staff returning to work from a bathroom break, always wash your hands with soap and water before touching your eyes. Even clean hands will carry some germs, but washing will make sure you get less bacteria in your eyes, says Eisenberg.

You don't dry your hands before putting in contacts Moonborne/Shutterstock Once you're done lathering and rinsing, don't just quickly dab your hands on a towel. You want your fingers to be as dry as possible before putting your lens in. (And unless you wash your towel this often , you'll want to dig out a clean one.) Contacts stick to your eye because they're attracted to the moisture in your eye, says Eisenberg. "It's supposed to go from the dry finger to the wet eye," says Eisenberg. "The drier the hand, the easier it is to handle."

You use tap water to clean your lenses iStock/nicolas_ Maybe you unexpectedly spent the night out or forgot to pick up lens solution at the store. Whatever the case, don't ever clean your lenses with tap water. The water from your sink looks clean enough, but it’s full of harmful microorganisms that could infect your eye and create vision loss, says Christopher J. Quinn, OD, president of the American Optometric Association. (In fact, here's why your tap water might not even be safe to drink.) Dr. Quinn says rinsing with tap water ups your risk for Acanthamoeba keratitis, a serious eye infection that the CDC says is most common in people who wear contacts. “Acanthamoeba can cause an infection of the cornea, the transparent outer covering of the eye (where a contact lens sits), and can cause temporary or permanent vision loss,” says Dr. Quinn. To play it safe, carry a spare contact lens case with fresh solution with you, suggests Dr. Hamada.

You wear contacts in the pool AbElena/Shutterstock Water is a risk, even if you don't mean to put it straight on your lens. Take your contacts out before getting in a pool or hot tub, or you could pick up nasty microorganisms. "Contact lenses are little sponges," says Eisenberg. "They like to soak up anything and everything they come in contact with." (Learn more about the gross stuff lurking in hot tubs .) Even if you aren't planning to get your head wet, drops could escape into your eyes. If that happens, your contacts will hold those impurities against your eye until you get a chance to take the lens out, which might lead to an eye infection. To protect your vision poolside even more, don't miss these sunglasses myths that could ruin your eyes

You shower in your contacts iStock/Choreograph Pool and ocean water aren't the only H2O that can damage your contacts. Even in the shower, your contacts could be sucking up harmful bacteria. "As clean as you think the water is, it's not," says Eisenberg. Tap water might be clean enough to rinse your body, but you don't want the bacteria in it sitting in your eyes for hours. Check out these other shower mistakes you probably make

You always use the same lens case Tatiana Kochkina/Shutterstock Even if you're good about changing your lenses, when was the last time you changed the case? The AOA recommends replacing your contact case every three months to keep bacteria from building up and creating a slimy layer of microorganisms called biofilm. "When biofilm forms, it helps bacteria 'hide' from the disinfectant found in contact lens solution," says Quinn. You can't see the biofilm with the naked eye, so you won't realize that your risk of eye infection is higher than ever. In those few months before you change your case, use contact solution to rinse your case (just like the bacteria in tap water is risky on contacts, you want to keep it out of your case), suggests Dr. Quinn. Don't miss these 11 other things you really need to wash more

You use the wrong contact lens solution iStock/bluebeat76 All contact lens solutions are not created equal. "When it comes to cleaning your contact lenses, use the contact solution recommended by your doctor," Dr. Hamada says. "Different types of contact lens solutions have different preservatives in them, so your doctor will know what's best for your eyes' needs."

You don't clean them properly iStock/agrobacter At the end of the day, it's important to clean your lenses to remove makeup and any debris that may have built up during the day. After washing your hands, "rub each contact lens between your fingers and palm with a bit of fresh contact solution," Dr. Hamada says. "Then, place your freshly cleaned lenses in their case with fresh solution." Don't miss these other contact habits that could cause infection.

You reuse your contact lens solution iStock/RichLegg The contact solution that’s already in your lens case was designed to disinfect, so it must be clean, right? Sorry, but no. “It’s possible the old solution breaks down after a while, so it will not disinfect the lens as well as it should,” says Eisenberg. In fact, topping off your old solution with an extra squirt could put you at risk of eye infections and other complications, says Dr. Quinn. Contact solution is so cheap that you might as well empty it out and do it right every time to avoid eye problems.

You don't get an annual eye exam iStock/gilaxia This is the single biggest mistake contact lens wearers make, according to Dr. Hamada. "Some patients think that reordering contact lenses with the same prescription is satisfactory, but contact lenses are a medical device and it's important to assess lens fit along with health of the eye on a yearly basis," she says. In addition, a comprehensive eye exam can uncover many health conditions, including diabetes and hypertension. "Most patients wait until they have a problem with their vision but early detection is key to ensuring optimal eye health and overall health," Dr. Hamada says.

You don't reassess your contact lens type iStock/Ilbusca In addition to identifying potential health issues, your annual eye doctor exam also helps to determine the best lenses for you based on your current eye health and lifestyle needs. If you've moved, started a new job, or switched up your exercise routine, these are all factors taken into account during your annual eye exam, Dr. Hamada says. "The ACUVUE Brand Contact Lenses portfolio, for example, offers daily replacement, two-week and one-month options so your doctor has many options to choose from depending on what your eye care professional decides is best for your needs."

You choose your glasses over contacts for certain activities iStock/PeopleImages Glasses have their time and their place, like when you're tired and winding down in bed and don't want to fall asleep with your lenses in, but by and large, contact are the better choice. (Use these tips to extend the life of your glasses.) "Contact lenses provide significantly better peripheral vision and a wider field of view than eyeglasses," says Gary Heiting, OD and senior editor at allaboutvision.com. Additionally, contacts don't fog up when coming in from the cold or when the wearer is perspiring, and they don't slide down your nose when you're playing a sport, he said. "High-power eyeglasses cause unwanted magnification effects due the distance between the lenses and the surface of the eye—strong lenses for farsightedness make objects appear larger than they actually are; strong lenses for nearsightedness make objects appear smaller than they actually are."

You don't know when to put on makeup wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock Pop quiz: Contacts or makeup first? In the morning, you should pop in your contacts before doing your makeup, says Eisenberg. Yes, you'll actually be able to make sure your eyeliner is even, but you will also protect your eyes. "You don't want to get makeup or anything else on the lens that will irritate the eye," says Eisenberg. And that irritation and infection could even lead to a more serious issue like a corneal ulcer, when the outer layer of the eye gets inflamed, he says. (Don't miss these other mistakes you make when applying makeup .) At night, take your contacts out before removing your makeup (we recommend these household products that remove makeup naturally ) so you don't accidentally rub mascara into your lens. If you do get makeup on your contacts, just disinfect them with solution and the mark should go away. And on the days when you don't want to deal with contacts, try these makeup tips for glasses

You use any old eye drops puhhha/Shutterstock Contacts can dry out your eyes, but that doesn't mean you should pick up the first bottle of eye drops you find. "There are things in the regular eye drops that are just not made to be used with contact lenses," says Eisenberg. "They have chemicals that could irritate." And you won't just blink those chemicals out; your lens could hold on to those irritants, leaving you with stinging eyes for hours. Once you're contacts are out, though, give these home remedies for dry eyes a try. If you're always pulling out eye drops, learn how to tell if you have dry eye syndrome

You only bring one pair on vacation Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock Unless you want to get stuck near-blind on vacation, make sure you bring extra contact lenses and solution. “You could go a month of wear and not have a problem with your lens, and when you go on a trip, that’s when it will get caught on a rough finger nail and get cut in half,” says Eisenberg. He recommends bringing a couple extra pairs with you just in case, plus a travel-sized bottle of solution. (Learn

