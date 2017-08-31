Africa-Studio/Shutterstock“You can never drink too much water” is not a statement to be taken literally. Too much water can literally be fatal, and we’re not talking about drowning. Hyponatremia is a rare condition which develops when you take in too much water in a short period of time, and the electrolyte balance in your body is lowered to a dangerous level.

But in all likelihood, hyponatremia or “water intoxication” isn’t likely to affect you at any point in your life. So, you H2O focus should remain steady, focused on getting the right amount of ounces into your day.

The inherent benefits of staying hydrated are numerous and the inherent side effect of not drinking water is death. In order to guarantee the benefits, the National Academy of Medicine recommends you down 125 ounces of total water per day if you’re a man, 91 ounces if you’re a woman. Now, “total water” is a very specific choice of words which doesn’t necessarily translate exactly to 125 ounces of Poland Spring or tap water.

“Total water” is pulled from regular water consumption as well as water present in beverages and food consumed throughout the day. For example, celery is 95 percent water, so that would help your case. Humans are 60 percent water, so celery is a good go-to green.

Now, get to drinking—but make sure your tap water is safe.

